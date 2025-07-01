PRODUCTION: Serbian Miniseries Absolute 100 Ready to Premiere at Karlovy Vary IFF

BELGRADE: Serbian six-part TV drama Absolute 100 / Apsolutnih sto will have its world premiere in the Special Screenings programme of the 59th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival , which kicks off on 4 July 2025.

Absolute 100 is created by Ivan Knežević and Srdan Golubović, and directed by Srdan Golubović in collaboration with Stefan Ivančić, Katarina Mutić, and Nikola Stojanović, who are his former students.

Stemming from from Golubović’s debut feature Absolute 100 / Apsolutnih sto (2001, produced by Film House Baš Čelik and Anatonia), the miniseries follows Sonja (19), a junior national champion in shooting. Her father, a war veteran, has fallen into debt, and the family will soon be evicted from their apartment. When her older brother accidentally becomes the target of a local criminal, Sonja decides to take justice into her own hands and to protect her family.

“Absolute 100 is a story about (systemic) injustice and the terrible, volcanic rage that erupts from being crushed by it. It’s a rage that echoes like a primal scream through the concrete socialist apartment blocks of a country that no longer exists. A rage that, instinctively and impulsively, seeks to correct injustice and bring hope. It’s also a story about a generation burdened by the legacy of their fathers, and who are forced to clean up their messes, live through their delusions, and carry the weight of a cursed fate on their young, fragile shoulders. And it’s also about a deeply traditional, macho society, where women are always left to repair the damage inflicted by proud, powerless, and cowardly men.

By genre, Absolute 100 is a ‘concrete western’. A gray, minimalist, brutalist neighborhood becomes the stage where an older generation and a younger generation collide. In a shattered and humiliated country, the abandoned, disenfranchised individual becomes the protagonist of their own justice”, Srdan Golubović told FNE.

The main cast consists of Anita Ognjanović, Boris Isaković, Miodrag Dragičević, and Muhamed Hadžović, among others.

Belgrade’s Firefly produced the series with Ivana Mikovićis as producer, Boban Jevtić creative director, and Jelena Mitrović, Igor Kecman, and Srđan Spasić as executive producers. The budget has not been disclosed.

The screenings in Karlovy Vary are set for 5 and 11 July 2025.

The date of the Serbian premiere has not been announced yet. World sales rights are under negotiation.

The 59th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will be held 4 – 12 July 2025.

Production Information:

Producer:

Firefly (Serbia)

Credits:

Directors: Srdan Golubović, Stefan Ivančić, Katarina Mutić

Scriptwriters: Ivan Knežević, Boris Grgurović, Nađa Petrović, Ljubica Luković

DoP: Aleksandar Ilić

Editor: Vanja Kovačević

Composer: Vladimir Pejković

Sound designer: Aleksandar Protić

Costume designer: Ljiljana Petrović

Production designer: Predrag Petrović, Goran Joksimović

Cast: Anita Ognjanović, Boris Isaković, Miodrag Dragičević, Muhamed Hadžović, Dejan Čukić, Marko Grabež, Anđelika Simić, Čubrilo Čupić, Stefan Trifunović, Ana Franić, Andrijana Đorđević, Ana Marković, Vuk Kostić, Sanja Mikitišin, Iva Ilinčić, Sofija Trninić, Nikola Glišić, Peđa Marjanović, Igor Filipović, Danijela Vranješ, Ivana Velinović, Nenad Ćirić, Andrej Srećković, Mina Obradović, Paulina Manov, Sunčica Milanović, Predrag Miletić, Saša Ali, Rade Petrović, Stefan Starčević, Nikola Petrović, Jasmina Večanski, Ivan Jevtović, Jana Rakonjac, Branislav Ćalić, Jovan Dimoski, Tijana Biočanin, Miodrag Mitrović