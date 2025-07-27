Sergei Loznitsa’s Two Prosecutors Wins 32nd European Film Festival Palić

The award for best film in the Parallels and Encounters competition went to the Ukrainian film Honeymoon directed by Zhanna Ozirna.
The festival was held 19 – 23 July 2025.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Official Selection:
Golden Tower for Best Film:
Two Prosecutors / Zwei Staatsanwälte (France, Germany, the Netherlands, Latvia, Romania, Lithuania)
Directed by Sergei Loznitsa
Produced by SBS Productions
Coproduced by Looksfilm, Atoms and Void, White Picture, Avanpost Media, Uljana Kim Studio, The Match Factory
Supported by Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée / L’aide aux cinémas du monde / Institut français (France), the Netherlands Film Fund, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg in association with Arte, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderungsanstalt, MitteldeutscheMedienförderung, the Romanian Film Centre, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre
Golden Tower for Best Director:
Paolo Marinou-Blanco for Dreaming of Lions / Sonhar com leões (Portugal, Spain, Brazil)
Special Mention:
Out of Control / Dis-moi juste que tu m'aimes (France)
Directed by Anne Le Ny
Parallels and Encounters:
Best Film:
Honeymoon / Medovyi misiats (Ukraine)
Directed by Zhanna Ozirna
Special Mention:
The Black Hole / Must auk (Finland, Estonia)
Directed by Moonika Siimets
Produced by Amrion
Coproduced by Aamu Film Company
Supported by the Finish Film Institute, the Estonian Film Institute, Eurimages
FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in the Main Programme:
Quiet Life (France, Germany, Sweden, Estonia, Greece, Finland)
Directed by Alexandros Avranas
Produced by Les Films du Worso
Coproduced by Elle Driver, Senator Film Produktion, Fox in the Snow, Amrion, Playground, Asterisk*, MakingMovies
Coproducers: ARTE France Cinema, Bayerischer Rundfunk, Film i Väst, Ert, Faliro House, Exile Content, Sezzfilm, Fink Film, Three Brothers
Supported by Eurimages, Film Estonia, Finnish Film Foundation, Swedish Film Institute, Région Île-De-France, Creative Europe MEDIA, Estonian Film Institute, Greek Film Centre, Ekome, Cultural Endowment of Estonia
Special Mention:
Out of Control / Dis-moi juste que tu m'aimes (France)
Directed by Anne Le Ny
Aleksandar Lifka Honorary Award for Outstanding Contribution to European Film:
Director Sergei Loznitsa (Ukraine)
Actor Svetoyar Cvetković (Serbia)