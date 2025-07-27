27-07-2025

Sergei Loznitsa’s Two Prosecutors Wins 32nd European Film Festival Palić

By
    Sergei Loznitsa’s Two Prosecutors Sergei Loznitsa’s Two Prosecutors source: European Film Festival Palić

    BELGRADE: The Golden Tower for Best Film in the Official Selection of the 32nd European Film Festival Palić went to Sergei Loznitsa's Two Prosecutors. The film is a coproduction between France, Germany, the Netherlands, Latvia, Romania and Lithuania.

    The award for best film in the Parallels and Encounters competition went to the Ukrainian film Honeymoon directed by Zhanna Ozirna.

    The festival was held 19 – 23 July 2025.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Official Selection:

    Golden Tower for Best Film:
    Two Prosecutors / Zwei Staatsanwälte (France, Germany, the Netherlands, Latvia, Romania, Lithuania)
    Directed by Sergei Loznitsa
    Produced by SBS Productions
    Coproduced by Looksfilm, Atoms and Void, White Picture, Avanpost Media, Uljana Kim Studio, The Match Factory
    Supported by Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée / L’aide aux cinémas du monde / Institut français (France), the Netherlands Film Fund, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg in association with Arte, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderungsanstalt, MitteldeutscheMedienförderung, the Romanian Film Centre, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Golden Tower for Best Director:
    Paolo Marinou-Blanco for Dreaming of Lions / Sonhar com leões (Portugal, Spain, Brazil)

    Special Mention:
    Out of Control / Dis-moi juste que tu m'aimes (France)
    Directed by Anne Le Ny

    Parallels and Encounters:

    Best Film:
    Honeymoon / Medovyi misiats (Ukraine)
    Directed by Zhanna Ozirna

    Special Mention:
    The Black Hole / Must auk (Finland, Estonia)
    Directed by Moonika Siimets
    Produced by Amrion
    Coproduced by Aamu Film Company
    Supported by the Finish Film Institute, the Estonian Film Institute, Eurimages

    FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in the Main Programme:
    Quiet Life (France, Germany, Sweden, Estonia, Greece, Finland)
    Directed by Alexandros Avranas
    Produced by Les Films du Worso
    Coproduced by Elle Driver, Senator Film Produktion, Fox in the Snow, Amrion, Playground, Asterisk*, MakingMovies
    Coproducers: ARTE France Cinema, Bayerischer Rundfunk, Film i Väst, Ert, Faliro House, Exile Content, Sezzfilm, Fink Film, Three Brothers
    Supported by EurimagesFilm Estonia, Finnish Film Foundation, Swedish Film Institute, Région Île-De-France, Creative Europe MEDIA, Estonian Film Institute, Greek Film Centre, Ekome, Cultural Endowment of Estonia 

    Special Mention:
    Out of Control / Dis-moi juste que tu m'aimes (France)
    Directed by Anne Le Ny

    Aleksandar Lifka Honorary Award for Outstanding Contribution to European Film:
    Director Sergei Loznitsa (Ukraine)
    Actor Svetoyar Cvetković (Serbia)

    Published in Serbia

    Latest from Zoran Janković

    More in this category:« PRODUCTION: Jelena Bajić Jočić Shoots Serbian/Bosnian Guardian of the Icon of St. George