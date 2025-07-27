Sergei Loznitsa’s Two Prosecutors Wins 32nd European Film Festival Palić

BELGRADE: The Golden Tower for Best Film in the Official Selection of the 32nd European Film Festival Palić went to Sergei Loznitsa's Two Prosecutors. The film is a coproduction between France, Germany, the Netherlands, Latvia, Romania and Lithuania.

The award for best film in the Parallels and Encounters competition went to the Ukrainian film Honeymoon directed by Zhanna Ozirna.

The festival was held 19 – 23 July 2025.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Selection:

Golden Tower for Best Film:

Two Prosecutors / Zwei Staatsanwälte (France, Germany, the Netherlands, Latvia, Romania, Lithuania)

Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

Produced by SBS Productions

Coproduced by Looksfilm, Atoms and Void, White Picture, Avanpost Media, Uljana Kim Studio, The Match Factory

Supported by Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée / L’aide aux cinémas du monde / Institut français (France), the Netherlands Film Fund, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg in association with Arte, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Filmförderungsanstalt, MitteldeutscheMedienförderung, the Romanian Film Centre, the Riga Film Fund, the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the Lithuanian Film Centre

Golden Tower for Best Director:

Paolo Marinou-Blanco for Dreaming of Lions / Sonhar com leões (Portugal, Spain, Brazil)

Special Mention:

Out of Control / Dis-moi juste que tu m'aimes (France)

Directed by Anne Le Ny

Parallels and Encounters:

Best Film:

Honeymoon / Medovyi misiats (Ukraine)

Directed by Zhanna Ozirna

Special Mention:

The Black Hole / Must auk (Finland, Estonia)

Directed by Moonika Siimets

Produced by Amrion

Coproduced by Aamu Film Company

Supported by the Finish Film Institute, the Estonian Film Institute, Eurimages

FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in the Main Programme:

Quiet Life (France, Germany, Sweden, Estonia, Greece, Finland)

Directed by Alexandros Avranas

Produced by Les Films du Worso

Coproduced by Elle Driver, Senator Film Produktion, Fox in the Snow, Amrion, Playground, Asterisk*, MakingMovies

Coproducers: ARTE France Cinema, Bayerischer Rundfunk, Film i Väst, Ert, Faliro House, Exile Content, Sezzfilm, Fink Film, Three Brothers

Supported by Eurimages, Film Estonia, Finnish Film Foundation, Swedish Film Institute, Région Île-De-France, Creative Europe MEDIA, Estonian Film Institute, Greek Film Centre, Ekome, Cultural Endowment of Estonia

Special Mention:

Out of Control / Dis-moi juste que tu m'aimes (France)

Directed by Anne Le Ny

Aleksandar Lifka Honorary Award for Outstanding Contribution to European Film:

Director Sergei Loznitsa (Ukraine)

Actor Svetoyar Cvetković (Serbia)