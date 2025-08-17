PRODUCTION: Aleksandar Radivojević Readies Karmadonna for Toronto

BELGRADE: Serbian playwright and screenwriter Aleksandar Radivojević is currently in final postproduction with his debut feature Karmadonna / Karmadona. This independent production will have its world premiere in the Midnight Madness section of the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (4 – 14 September 2025).

Karmadonna is a psychedelic horror-thriller and a satirical dystopian parable about a pregnant woman who, with the help of a mysterious Voice from a bluetooth headset, becomes a weapon in a war against the system that shaped her and the world around her. It is a film for a generation for which the mobile telephone is a substitute for God, and pregnancy is even an exceptional political act.

"It’s a film about everything, but it is also deeply personal, if that makes sense. Using genre gives you more freedom to tackle intimate things, as well as wrestle with the global nightmare we all live in“, Aleksandar Radivojević, who also penned the script, told FNE.

The cast is led by Jelena Đokić, Sergej Trifunović, Milutin Mima Karadžić, and Milica Stefanović.

Predrag Popović is producing through Serbia’s Digimedia in coproduction with Miloš Đukelić through Serbia’s RED Production. Gorlan Tarlać and Vladimir Đukanović are line producers.

The shooting took place in November-December 2024 on locations around Belgrade.

The national premiere is planned for the beginning of 2026.

Aleksandar Radivojević wrote the screenplays for two Serbian international successes, feature films Tears for Sale / Čarlston za Ognjenku by Uroš Stojanović, produced by Blue Pen, Intermedia Network and MEGA1FILM, and distributed worldwide by Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp. Distribution, and Serbian Film / Srpski film by Miloš Spasojević, produced by Contra Film, as well as for the popular TV series Black Wedding / Crna svadba directed by Nemanja Ćipranić, produced by Firefly and Telekom Srbija.

Production Information:

Producer:

Digimedia (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

RED Production (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Aleksandar Radivojević

Scriptwriter: Aleksandar Radivojević

DoP: Aleksandar Jakonić

Editor: Branimir Živković

Production designer:Ana Milošević

Costume designer: Kristina Kostić

Composer: Đorđe Miljenović aka Wikluh Sky

Cast: Jelena Đokić, Sergej Trifunović, Milutin Mima Karadžić, Milica Stefanović, Miloš Lolić, Miloš Timotijević, Petar Strugar, Branislav Jevtić, Jovo Maksić, Dušanka Stojanović, Tamara Šustić, Marko Kovačević, Nenad J. Popović, Ivan Đorđević, Miodrag Pejković, Lazar Đukić