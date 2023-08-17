PRODUCTION: Feature Film Vasilija the Beautiful Starts Shooting in Serbia

BELGRADE: Vasilija the Beautiful / Vasilija Prekrasna directed by Žikica Jovanović, Ivica Vidanović and Vlastimir Stevanović started shooting in Serbia. The film focuses on a child, which is a rarity in Serbian cinema in this century.

Vasilija, a girl growing up without her parents, leads a modest but joyful life in the countryside, with her beloved grandmother. When the village school closes down, Vasilija is forced to start a new chapter in her life: attending a city school. This change becomes for her a painful journey into adulthood, especially when she discovers a long-kept secret about her mother that changes everything she thought she knew. Srbijanka Stanković and Bogdan Španjević penned the script.

The role of Vasilija is played by Anđelija Filipović and the rest of the cast includes: Sonja Jauković, Tamara Aleksić, Marina Vodeničar, Kalina Kovačević and Zlatan Vidović.

Film Club Prokuplje is producing in coproduction with Cinnamon Films and Cinnerent Film. Žikica Jovanović, Ivica Vidanović and Vlastimir Stevanović are the producers, and Nevena Savić is the coproducer. Film Center Serbia and the town of Prokuplje are supporting the project.

The shooting is expected to wrap by the end of August 2023 on locations in Belgrade and Prokuplje, and in the village of Glasovik. As stressed by the producers, this is the very first film to be shot in Prokuplje and its vicinity.

Production Information:

Producer:

Film Club Prokuplje (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Cinnamon Films (Serbia)https://cinnamonfilm.com/

Cinnerent Films (Serbia)

Credits:

Directors: Žikica Jovanović, Ivica Vidanović, Vlastimir Stevanović

Scriptwriters: Srbijanka Stanković , Bogdan Španjević

DoP: Filip Stojanović

Production designer: Nevena Marković

Costume designer: Margareta Marinković

Cast: Anđelija Filipović, Sonja Jauković, Tamara Aleksić, Marina Vodeničar, Kalina Kovačević, Zlatan Vidović