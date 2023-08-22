PRODUCTION: Serbian Drama Series Time of Death in Postproduction

BELGRADE: Serbian drama series Time of Death / Vreme smrti, directed by Ivan Živković and based on the bestseller by author and politician Dobrica Ćosić, is currently in postproduction. It took a team of 400 actors and actresses, a couple of thousand extras, as well as 13 months (188 shooting days) and hundreds of locations in various parts of Serbia to shoot the 1,200 pages long screenplay.

The plot of the series follows the most dramatic and exciting events that took place in Serbia during World War I, whose heroes are not only the famous military leaders and politicians who led the country in probably the most complex historical position of small Serbia, but also the many exciting destinies of seemingly ordinary people in terrifying circumstances.

The series is created by Goran Šuljik and it is penned by Sanja Savić Milosavljević and Đorđe Milosavljević.

The cast is led by Žarko Laušević and Predrag Miki Manojlović, accompanied by Dragan Mićanović, Svetozar Cvetković, Nina Janković, Teodora Dragićević, Denis Murić, Radovan Vujović, Voja Brajović and Pavle Mensur, among others.

United Media is producing and Eye to Eye is the executive producer. Goran Šušljik and Nikola Pantelić are executive producers.

The series will consist of 30 episodes and is expected to air on TV Nova during the course of 2024.

Production Information:

Producer: United Media (Serbia)

Executive Producer:

Eye to Eye (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Ivan Živković

Creator: Goran Šuljik

Scriptwriters: Sanja Savić Milosavljević, Đorđe Milosavljević

DoP: Marko Mladenović Cile

Editor: Dejan Uroševoić

Composer: Irina Dečermić

Cast: Žarko Laušević, Predrag Miki Manojlović, Dragan Mićanović, Svetozar Cvetković, Nina Janković, Teodora Dragićević, Denis Murić, Radovan Vujović, Voja Brajović, Pavle Mensur, Boda Ninković, Slavko Štimac, Milan Marić, Goran Šušljik, Andrija Milošević, Nikola Rakočević, Ljiljana Blagojević