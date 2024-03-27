PRODUCTION: US/Serbian War Drama Battle for Castle Itter Enters Postproduction

BELGRADE: The US/Serbian WW2 action drama Battle for Castle Itter has entered postproduction after having been entirely shot in Serbia from 15 February up to 7 March 2024. The film directed by Maximilian Elfeldt and lensed by Serbian Predrag Jočić will be released on Tubi. The production is planning to apply to Serbia’s cash rebate scheme.

It’s 1945 and Hitler is dead. The remaining Nazi leadership is expected to surrender any day but not all Nazis are in agreement. When the guards of the castle turned POW prison, Castle Itter, flee their post, a group of French political prisoners are forced to defend themselves. Rumors of a rogue Nazi captain hellbent on maintaining the Third Reich threaten the lives of all the prisoners at Castle Itter. With the help of members of the German resistance, a small band of American soldiers, and one Sherman tank, Castle Itter makes its final stand in the final hour of WW2.

The script is written by George Clymer, Paul Sinor, Colleen Sinor and Geoff Meed, and the cast consists of American, Serbian and Croatian actors including Daniel Grogan, Frano Lasić, Boris Lukman, Laurent Rouy, Marko Filipovic, Uglješa Spasojević and Petar Arsić.

Among the members of the crew are costume designer Ana Guzmić and set designer Ivan Ćirović.

Battle for Castle Itter is a coproduction of US companies The Asylum and Not The Funeral Home, and Serbia’s Red Production. It is produced by Justin Martell, Seager Dixon, Matt Manjourides, Miloš Đukelić and Vladimir Đukelić.

The shooting took place at locations in the town of Pančevo, at the Kalegemdan Fortress in the centre of the Serbian capital and on the nearby mountain of Avala.

Production Information:

Producers:

The Asylum (USA)

Not The Funeral Home (USA)

Red Production (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Maximilian Elfeldt

Scriptwriters: George Clymer, Paul Sinor, Colleen Sinor, Geoff Meed

DoP: Predrag Jočić

Costume designer: Ana Guzmić

Set designer: Ivan Ćirović

Cast: Daniel Grogan, Frano Lasić, Boris Lukman, Laurent Rouy, Marko Filipovic, Uglješa Spasojević, Petar Arsić, Aleksandar Trmčić, Miša Berić, Stanislava Staša Nikolić, Matija Gredić, Arsenije Berić, Fedor Đorovic, Jack Dimich