BOX OFFICE: Siniša Cvetić’s Lilacs Reigns Over Serbian Charts

BELGRADE: Siniša Cvetić’s sophomore feature Lilacs / Jorgovani has reigned over the Serbian box office charts since the beginning of its cinema distribution on 27 February 2024.

The film pulled 114,093 admissions and grossed 487,115 EUR / 57,094,380 RSD over the course of the last two and a half weeks, compared to Dune: Part Two, which had 87,516 admissions over the same period of time.

This blend of rom-com and satire following two actors who are in an emotional relationship on and off the screen was independently produced by Košutnjak Film.

Lilacs premiered both nationally and internationally in the Main Competition of Belgrade’s 52nd edition of FEST (23 February - 3 March 2024), and it is distributed in Serbia and the region by Art Vista.

Earlier in 2024, Nemanja Ćeranić’s biopic drama Sunday / Nedelja, produced by Telekom Srbija and Pelicula Production, had 272,797 admissions in the first two weeks of its cinema distribution.