BOX OFFICE: Three Domestic Films in Top Ten 2024 in Serbia

BELGRADE: The Serbian music biopic feature Sunday / Nedelja, directed by Nemanja Ćeranić and produced by Telekom Srbija and Pelicula Production, strongly topped the 2024 charts in Serbia with 347,622 admissions.

Lilacs / Jorgovani directed by Siniša Cvetić and produced by Košutnjak Film came third with 146,761 admissions, while Isolation / Izolacija directed by Marko Backović and produced by Viktorija Film, Archangel Studio, Livada Produkcija, LMX and Talking Wolf Production, came tenth with 89,884 admissions.

Isolation / Izloacija is still playing in some cinemas, approaching the total of 100,000 admissions.

All three films were supported by Film Center Serbia and distributed by Art Vista.

The rest of the Top Ten is taken by Hollywood sequel blockbusters: Inside Out 2 (with 200,490 admissions), Dune: Part Two (with 129,160 admissions), Deadpool & Wolverine (with 137,402 admissions), Despicable Me 4 (with 130,767 admissions), Moana 2 (with 121,387 admissions), Kung Fu Panda 4 (with 96,451 admissions) and Gladiator II (with 96,383 admissions).

Three more Serbian features made it into the top 20 list and another one finished the year in the 21st spot.

A total of 468 films were screened in cinemas in Serbia, racking up 4,087,164 admissions (compared to 4,234,127 in 2023), and cashing in approximately 19.95 m EUR (compared to 19.4 m EUR in 2023).