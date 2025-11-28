FNE at Auteur Film Festival 2025: Sorella di Clausura

BELGRADE: Serbian-Romanian director Ivana Mladenović's Sorella di Clausura had its national premiere at the ongoing 31st edition of the Auteur Film Festival (21 – 28 November 2025). The film is a coproduction among Romania, Serbia, Italy and Spain.

If you wish for something fervently enough, will the whole universe work in your favour? Stela fell in love with a Balkan musician after seeing him on television. Determined to meet him, she accepts help from Vera, a glamorous starlet rumoured to be the musician's mistress. Their worlds collide when Vera promises to rescue Stela from her poverty-stricken life by taking her to Bucharest, where she runs a sex-products business.

Sorella di Clausura was produced by Ada Solomon through Romania’s microFILM and Ivana Mladenović through Serbia’s Dunav 84 in coproduction with Italy’s Nightswim, and Spain’s Boogaloo Films.

It was supported by the Romanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia (with 204,400 EUR / 24 m RSD), the Serbian Ministry of Culture, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals, and Eurimages (354,000 EUR).

The film had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival, followed by a regional one at the Sarajevo Film Festival.

Production Information:

Producers:

microFILM (Romania)

Dunav 84 (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Ivana Mladenović

Scriptwrtiters: Ivana Mladenović, Adrian Schiop, Momir Milošević

DoP:Marius Panduru RSC

Editor: Vanja Kovačević

Cast: Katia Pascariu, Cendana Trifan, Miodrag Mladenović, Arnold Kelsch, Cătălin Dordea, Adrian Radu