FNE at Auteur Film Festival 2025: Yugo Florida

BELGRADE: Vladimir Tagić’s debut feature Yugo Florida was the closing film of the 31st Auteur Film Festival (21 – 28 November 2025). It is a coproduction among Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, and Bulgaria.

Zoran’s awkward and almost pointless life, including a pothead roommate, an unavailable ex-girlfriend and a job on reality TV, turns upside-down when his estranged and intolerable father is diagnosed with terminal illness, and he is committed to help him through his final weeks.

Marija Stojanović of Serbia’s Sense Production produced the film in coproduction with Ivan Marinović through Montenegro’s Adriatic Western, Ivan Kelava through Croatia’s Eclectica, and Katya Trichkova through Bulgaria’s Contrast Films.

The project was supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the Bulgarian National Film Center, as well as by Eurimages and Creative Europe MEDIA.

The film was shot on locations around Belgrade and the nearby town of Mladenovac over the course of the autumn of 2023. As producer Marija Stojanović told FNE earlier, the total budget was 650,000 EUR.

Yugo Florida had its world premiere at the Sarajevo Film Festival, where it won the Heart of Sarajevo award for best actor (Andrija Kuzmanović), followed by the Montenegro Film Festival, where it won the Golden Mimosa for best actor (Andrija Kuzmanović), and Džada Fest, in the capital of Montenegro, where it won the main award for the best debut feature.

Production Informatiuon:

Producer:

Sense Production (Serbia)

Marija Stojanović: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Adriatic Western (Montenegro)

Eclectica (Croatia)

Contrast Films (Bulgaria)

Credits:

Director: Vladimitr Tagić

Scriptwriters: Milan Ramšak Marković, Vladimir Tagić

DoP: Aleksandar Karaulić

Cast: Andrija Kuzmanović, Nikola Pejaković, Hana Selimović, Snježana Sinovčić Šiškov, Jana Milosavljević, Jovana Stojiljković, Bojana Stojković, Vahid Džanković