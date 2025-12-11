BOX OFFICE: Haiduk in Belgrade Standing Strong in Serbia’s Box Office Charts

The film is currently holding the third position in the national box office charts in 2025. MCF Megacom Film released it in Serbia on 13 November 2025.

Set in the school year of 1985-86, the story follows Haiduk's arrival from a small village to Belgrade, where he tries to fit into the new environment, be a good friend, an excellent student, a responsible son, but then something happens to him that changes and stirs everything up: love.

“Haiduk in Belgrade is based on the most popular children's book of all time from this region, written by the late Gradimir Stojković. We have chosen to set the story in 1985, when the book was originally published, wanting to look back at a time when children were more focused on each other, rather than on mobile phones, and to look back at the positive side that Yugoslavia had at that time. Since I am a big fan of the book, I tried to adhere to what was written as much as possible, but also to weave into the film a lot of personal touches. In the film, we deal with situations that literally all children encounter, from relationships with parents, friends and teachers, studying, field trips, and of course, first love!”, Milan Todorović told FNE.

The book was adapted into the screenplay by Milica Konstantinović Stanojević, and the main roles are played by Todor Jovanović, Sloboda Mićalović, Dragan Mićanović, Ana Lečić, and Srđan Timarov.

Milan Todorović and Ivica Vidanović produced the film through Talking Wolf Production and Cinnamon Film, respectively, in coproduction with Cinnerent, Laguna, and MCF Megacom Film.

Film Center Serbia supported the project.