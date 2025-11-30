FNE at Auteur Film Festival 2025: Prize Winners

BELGRADE: Serbian-Romanian director Ivana Mladenović's Sorella di Clausura won the main award in the International Competition of the 31st Auteur Film Festival (21 – 28 November 2025).

Stefan Đorđević won Best Director for Wind, Talk to Me (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia).

The closing ceremony was followed by the national premiere of Serbian director Vladimir Tagić’s debut feature Yugo Florida, which was produced by Serbia’s Sense Production in coproduction with Montenegro’s Adriatic Western, Croatia’s Eclectica and Bulgaria’s Contrast Films.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

International Competition:

“Aleksandar Petrović“ Grand Prix Award for Best Film:

Sorella di clausura (Romania, Serbia, Italia, Spain)

Directed by Ivana Mladenović

Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84

Coproduced by Nightswim, Boogaloo Films

Supported by the Romanian National Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Ministry of Culture, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals, Eurimages

Best Director:

Stefan Đorđević for Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart (Croatia), Staragara (Slovenia)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film

“Gordan Mihić“ Award for Best Screenplay:

A Poet / Un Poeta (Columbia, Sweden, Germany)

Directed by Simón Mesa Soto

Special Mention:

Wondrous Is the Silence of My Master / Otapanje vladara (Montenegro, Italy, France, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Ivan Salatić

Produced by Meander Film

Coproduced by Nightswim, Bocalupo Films, Dinaridi Film, Non-Aligned Films, the Radio Television of Montenegro

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

Brave Balkan Competition:

Best Film:

Peacemaker / Mirotvorac (Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Ramljak

Produced by Factum

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

Special Mention:

Slet 1988 (Germany, France, Serbia)

Directed by Marta Popivoda

Erste Bank “Trust Yourself“ Award:

Hysterical Fit of Laughter / Histerični napad smeha (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Matrija Glušćević, Dušan Zorić

Other Awards:

“Aleksandar Petković Petko“ Award for Best DoP:

Virginie Saint-Martin for Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Lensed by Virginie Saint-Martin

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst

“Marko Glušica“ Award for Best Young Editor:

Jelena Filipović for 78 Days / 78 Dana (Serbia)

Directed by Emilija Gašić

Produced by Set Sail Films

Network of Festivals of Adriatic Region Award:

Maldoror (France, Belgium)

Directed by Fabrice Du Welz