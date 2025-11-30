30-11-2025

FNE at Auteur Film Festival 2025: Prize Winners

By
    Ivana Mladenovic Ivana Mladenovic photo: Tanja Drobnjak

    BELGRADE: Serbian-Romanian director Ivana Mladenović's Sorella di Clausura won the main award in the International Competition of the 31st Auteur Film Festival (21 – 28 November 2025).

    Stefan Đorđević won Best Director for Wind, Talk to Me (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia).

    The closing ceremony was followed by the national premiere of Serbian director Vladimir Tagić’s debut feature Yugo Florida, which was produced by Serbia’s Sense Production in coproduction with Montenegro’s Adriatic Western, Croatia’s Eclectica and Bulgaria’s Contrast Films.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    International Competition:

    “Aleksandar Petrović“ Grand Prix Award for Best Film:
    Sorella di clausura (Romania, Serbia, Italia, Spain)
    Directed by Ivana Mladenović
    Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84
    photo: Tanja DrobnjakCoproduced by Nightswim, Boogaloo Films
    Supported by the Romanian National Film CentreFilm Center Serbia, the Serbian Ministry of Culture, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals, Eurimages

    Best Director:
    Stefan Đorđević for Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Produced by Non-Aligned Films
    Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart (Croatia), Staragara (Slovenia)
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film

    “Gordan Mihić“ Award for Best Screenplay:
    A Poet / Un Poeta (Columbia, Sweden, Germany)
    Directed by Simón Mesa Soto

    Special Mention:
    Wondrous Is the Silence of My Master / Otapanje vladara (Montenegro, Italy, France, Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Ivan Salatić
    Produced by Meander Film
    Coproduced by Nightswim, Bocalupo Films, Dinaridi FilmNon-Aligned Films, the Radio Television of Montenegro
    Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia

    Brave Balkan Competition:

    Best Film:
    Peacemaker / Mirotvorac (Croatia)
    Directed by Ivan Ramljak
    Produced by Factum
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

    Special Mention:
    Slet 1988 (Germany, France, Serbia)
    Directed by Marta Popivoda

    Erste Bank “Trust Yourself“ Award:
    Hysterical Fit of Laughter / Histerični napad smeha (Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Matrija Glušćević, Dušan Zorić

    Other Awards:

    “Aleksandar Petković Petko“ Award for Best DoP:
    Virginie Saint-Martin for Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
    Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska 
    Lensed by Virginie Saint-Martin
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski 
    Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst

    “Marko Glušica“ Award for Best Young Editor:
    Jelena Filipović for 78 Days / 78 Dana (Serbia)
    Directed by Emilija Gašić
    Produced by Set Sail Films

    Network of Festivals of Adriatic Region Award:
    Maldoror (France, Belgium)
    Directed by Fabrice Du Welz

    Published in Serbia

    Latest from Zoran Janković

    More in this category:« FNE at Auteur Film Festival 2025: Wind, Talk To Me