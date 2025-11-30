FNE at Auteur Film Festival 2025: Wind, Talk To Me

BELGRADE: Stefan Đorđević’s debut feature Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom received the award for best director at the 31st edition of Belgrade’s Auteur Film Festival ( FAF ), held 21 - 28 November 2025. This coproduction among Serbia, Slovenia and Croatia had its Serbian premiere in the festival’s International Competition.

For the first time since his mother's death, Stefan is returning home to celebrate his grandmother's birthday with his family. On the way, he accidentally hits a stray dog with his car and, feeling guilty, he takes it with him to the lake, where he intends to make a film about his mother. The return to his hometown triggers an introspective journey within him. Made after the death of the director's mother, this film skillfully blends fiction and autobiography, creating a moving meditation on the power of film and memory, with Đorđević's own family members playing the main roles.

The film was produced by Serbia’s Non-Aligned Films and coproduced by Croatia’s Restart and Slovenia’s Zavod SPOK, as well as Staragara. Dragana Jovović, Stefan Ivančić, Ognjen Glavonić and Stefan Đorđević are its producers, and Vanja Jambrović, Jožko Rutar and Miha Černec are the coproducers.

Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, and Visions Sud Est backed the project.

Wind, Talk To Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom was screened at numerous festivals including the International Film Festival Rotterdam, IndieLisboa, the Munich IFF, the Sarajevo FF 2025, where it received the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Film, the Vancouver IFF, and recently the Zagreb Film Festival, where it won the Golden Pram for the Best Film in Main Competition.

The Athens-based company Heretic is handling the sales.

Production Information:

Producer:

Non-Aligned Films (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Restart (Croatia)

Zavod SPOK (Slovenia)

Staragara (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Stefan Đorđević

Scriptwriter: Stefan Đorđević

DoP: Marko Brdar

Cast: Stefan Đorđević, Negrica Đorđević, Boško Đorđević, Budimir Jovanović, Ljiljana Jovanović, Ana Petrović, Marina Davidović, Đorđe Davidović, Vidak Davidović, Milorad Mijailović, Igor Benčina, Lija (the dog)