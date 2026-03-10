Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead by Zoran Lisinac and Domagoj Mazuran Hits U.S. Cinemas

BELGRADE: The postapocalyptic SF adventure Storm Rider: Legend of Hammerhead will be released in American cinemas on 13 March 2026. The film written and directed by Zoran Lisinac (Serbia) and Domagoj Mazuran (Croatia) was shot in both countries, benefiting from the local cash rebate.

Three centuries after the Great Flood, the world has fractured into scattered islands, forever threatened by a colossal, unending Storm. The Islanders’ only hope for safety lies in the fortified city-state of Argos, a sanctuary reachable only through perilous trials known as Storm Riding. Yet, among them, a defiant faction believes true salvation lies not within Argos, but beyond the Storm itself. The film follows the audacious journey of two rebellious Islanders who dare to challenge fate, racing to breach the Storm, venture into the unknown, and uncover the secret origins of their world, guarded by the immortal rulers of Argos: the enigmatic Founders.

The international cast is led by Marco Ilsø (Denmark), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (Denmark), Caroline Goodall (UK), James Cosmo (Scotland), Billy Barratt (UK), Joey Ansah (UK), Ivana Dudić (Serbia), Goran Bogdan (Croatia) and Sergej Trifunović (Serbia).

“Considering that it is a completely new IP, the biggest challenge was the decision to step into a market that has been reserved for studio franchises and universes built for decades. When you launch an original world and new characters, you don't have the security of a recognisable brand; you have to earn all the attention of the audience from scratch. It's both terrifying and liberating. We went out to the open sea and filmed boat races in the middle of a real storm, at times when even traffic on the bridge was prohibited due to the wind. It's not CGI wind, it's a real force that blows you off markers, knocks over equipment and seriously tests the nerves of the entire crew. We filmed in conditions that many productions would probably avoid, but it was that raw, unpredictable energy that gave the film an authenticity that you simply cannot simulate. If all of this has a wider meaning, we hope that we are opening up space for something new, a genre that we jokingly call Calamari Sci-Fi (like the Mediterranean counterpart of Spaghetti Western), but also as an alternative to the studio model. A film of great scope, with the heart of an independent production”, Zoran Lisinac said exclusively for FNE.

According to Lisinac, the film is produced by Garden of Titans (USA), Fig Production (USA), Dida Boža (Croatia), and Art and Popcorn (Serbia). The producers are Neb Chupin and Matthew G. Zamias, as well as Mazuran and Lisinac. Among the line producers of the film are Serbia’s Miroslav Mogorović and Stefan Mladenović.

The shooting took place along the coast of the Adriatic Sea in Croatia, and in Belgrade (namely, The Kalegmegdan Fortress and the tunnel beneath Tašmajdan Park, in the very centre of Belgrade) in 2018, 2021 and 2024. Polish cinematographer Maciej Twardowski lensed the film.

The North American distributor is Blue Harbor Entertainment, and Vmi Worldwide is handling the sales.

Zoran Lisinac also co-directed Dragan Bjelogrlić's Serbian hit biopic Toma (produced by Cobra Film and Minacord) in 2021.

Production Information:

Producers:

Garden of Titans (USA)

Fig Production (USA)

Dida Boža (Croatia)

Art and Popcorn (Serbia)

Credits:

Directors: Domagoj Mazuran, Zoran Lisinac

Scriptwriters: Domagoj Mazuran, Zoran Lisinac

DoP: Maciej Twardowski

Cast: Marco Ilsø, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Caroline Goodall, James Cosmo, Billy Barratt, Joey Ansah, Ivana Dudić, Goran Bogdan, Sergej Trifunović