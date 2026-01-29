PRODUCTION: Serbian/Croatian/Swedish Doc Reborn in Postproduction

BELGRADE: Serbian director Narcisa Darijević Marković and Croatian-Swedish director Marija Ratković Vidaković are currently in postproduction with their long documentary Reborn, a project backed by Film Center Serbia and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre .

In the shadow of war separation and almost half a century of political divisions, Reborn / Ponovo rođena follows the emotional journey of a German woman to Serbia, in search of a father who she believed did not exist, only to discover a hidden identity and a new family along the way. Through a personal perspective, the film deals with the destinies of people separated by history, but also with the possibility of reconnection almost half a century later.

"Reborn follows Bärbel’s personal journey within a German-Serbian family, where questions of belonging, recognition, and identity unfold across generations. At its core, the film explores what it means to become part of a family, not only in a legal or biological sense, but through lived relationships and shared memory. As co-directors, we have followed the story through an intimate, cross-border process in which personal history, silence, and family dynamics gradually revealed themselves,“ Narcisa Darijević Marković and Marija Ratković Vidaković clarified for FNE.

They are directing from a script written with Boban Stefanović.

The film is being made as a coproduction among Serbia’s Art Produkcija, Croatia’s Turbing d.o.o. and Sweden’s Wizworks Studios. Boban Stefanović and Marija Ratković Vidaković are the producers, and Johan Bodin is the coproducer, whereas Emilija Filipović is the line producer of the film.

Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre., and the Regional Film Fund Film i Dalarna from Sweden are supporting the project.

Including research shootings, the production of the film started in November 2023 and it went through October 2025.

Production Information:

Producers:

Art Produkcija (Serbia)

Art Produkcija (Serbia)
Boban Stefanović

Turbing d.o.o. (Croatia)

Coproducer:

Wizworks Studios (Sweden)

Credits:

Directors: Narcisa Darijević Marković, Marija Ratković Vidaković

Scriptwriters: Narcisa Darijević Marković, Marija Ratković Vidaković, Boban Stefanović

DoP: Boško Đorđević

Editor: Branka Pavlović