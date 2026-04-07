BOX OFFICE: Domestic Films Sportsman’s Heart and Harvest Topped Serbian Box Office in March 2026

BELGRADE: During the course of March 2026, two domestic films consecutively topped the Serbian box office charts. Both Sportsman’s Heart and Harvest are solely Serbian productions, and both were supported by Film Center Serbia .

The comedy Sportsman’s Heart / Sportsko srce directed by Milan Karadžić has had 41,014 admissions and around 229,000 EUR / 26,912,106 RSD gross since its release on 12 March 2026. Currently it holds the sixth position in the weekly charts with 3,257 admissions. The film is produced by Dragan Đurković through Serbia’s Vision Team, and it is distributed by Art Vista.

An adaptation of Đorđe Milosavljević's play of the same title, Sportsman’s Heart stars Milutin Mima Karadžić, Nela Mihailović, Nina Nešković, and Nikola Šurbanović.

Up to now, the current box office no.2, drama/thriller Harvest / Žetva by Paul Kampf has pulled 45,651admissions and 237,000 EUR / 27,850,116 RSD gross since its release on 19 March 2026. According to the latest box office report (from 2 April) the film had 8,841 admissions in the last weekend. It was produced by Anne Clements, Dragan Ivanović, Paul Kampf and Paul Saleba, by Serbia’s TS Media and Bandur Film, and it is distributed by Delius Film. For its greater part it is done in English.

The film is based on an astonishing true story inspired by the bestselling book Johan's Serbian Heart / Srpsko srce Johanovo by Veselin Dželetović, and the international cast is led by Matthew McNulty, Angus MacFadyen, Aleksandar Jovanović, and Bejo Dohmen. Goran Bregović composed the music score.