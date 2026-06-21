Serbian/Bulgarian/Croatian Doc Wheels of Forgotten Dreams Premieres in Shanghai

BELGRADE: The long documentary Wheels of Forgotten Dreams / Na točkovima zaboravljenih snova directed by young Serbian filmmakers Miloš Ljubomirović and Danilo Lazović had its world premiere in the competition programme of 28th Shanghai International Film Festival, which wrapped on 21 June 2026. All three screenings of this Serbian/Bulgarian/Croatian coproduction were sold out.

Across the vast labyrinth of US highways, 4 million trucks haul 10.5 billion tons of freight each year. Many drivers are immigrants, documented and undocumented, who spend years in isolation, often disconnected from broader American society and confined to their ethnic circles. Among them are three unlikely truckers, an actress, a painter, and an engineer, who left their lives in the Balkans behind to chase the ever-distant American dream from behind the wheel of a truck.

“Wheels Of Forgotten Dreams invites the audience to discover an America rarely seen in films or on postcards. It weaves together fragments of the lives of Balkan emigrant truck drivers and their social struggles, the weight of separation from their families, all echoed in the hum of engines on America's endless highways. It captures the pain and rawness of existence in a profession of ‘last chance’, but also the glimpses of hope. And perhaps an answer to the question: Is it all worth it?”, Miloš Ljubomirović told FNE.

Miloš Ljubomirović and Danilo Lazović directed from their own script.

Wheels of Forgotten Dreams was produced by Serbia’s Servia Film, and coproduced by Serbia’s Cinnamon Films and Dok 33, Bulgaria’s Arthouse Blockbusters, and Croatia’s Peglanje snova, with support from Film Center Serbia, the Bulgarian Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, and several Serbian companies from Chicago, foremost among them Delta Freight Systems.

The producers are Miloš Ljubomirović, Danilo Lazović, Boris Despov, and Bojan Kanjera. The executive producers are Srđan Kostić, Nevena Savić, Ivica Vidanović, and Dušan Ljubomirović.

Production Information:

Producer:

Servia Film (Serbia0

Miloš Ljubomirović: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Cinnamon Films (Serbia)

Dok 33 (Serbia)

Arthouse Blockbusters (Bulgaria)

Peglanje snova (Croatia)

Credits:

Directors: Miloš Ljubomirvić, Danilo Lazović

Scriptwriters: Miloš Ljubomirvić, Danilo Lazović

DoP: Aleksandar Ramadonović S.A.S.

Editors: Dragan von Petrović, Rajko Ristanović

Composers: Dušan Strajnić Dukat, Luka Grubišić-Čabo

Sound designer and mixer: Vladislav Boyadjiev