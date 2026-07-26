Bendita Film Sales Acquires Serbian 3 Weeks Later

BELGRADE: Spain-based Bendita Film Sales has picked-up 3 Weeks Later / 3 nedelje kasnije by Serbian filmmaker Miroslav Terzić. This coproduction between Serbia, Italy, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, and Croatia recently won the Europa Cinemas Label award for the best European film at the 60th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (3 – 11 July 2026), where it had its world premiere.

A group of high school students and their teachers set off for a class trip to Bulgaria. When their bus breaks down, they find themselves stranded in an old hotel near the mountains. The atmosphere grows tense when the quiet and withdrawn Tsotsa decides to talk about his best friend’s recent suicide. 3 Weeks After takes us into the vulnerable world of adolescents, where innocence is mixed with cruelty. It also exposes the mechanisms of bullying in a society that closes its eyes at decisive moments when looking away is the last thing we should do.

“What prompted us to make this film is the increasingly noticeable normalisation of violence. We live in a time where we are so surrounded by it that sometimes we don't even notice it anymore. That's why we wanted to tell the story of a school department that is actually a small mirror of the society in which we live. We didn't want to offer easy answers or point fingers, but rather to ask what each of us could have done differently, and whether through silence or indifference we once became part of the problem. I believe that change begins the moment we stop turning our heads, and if a film manages to start that conversation, then it has served its purpose. We are particularly pleased with the Europa Cinemas Label award, because it not only represents a great recognition for the film, but it opens the way for it to reach cinema audiences throughout Europe. We hope that thanks to this, this story will reach as many viewers as possible and encourage a conversation about violence, responsibility and empathy, because only by openly confronting this problem can we try to change it,” Miroslav Terzić told FNE.

Miroslav Terzić directed from the script written by Vladimir Arsenijević, Bojan Vuletić and himself​. The prinicipal cast is led by Jovan Ginić, Klara Karaulić, Andjela Alavirević, Tihana Lazović Trifunović, and Branislav Trifunović.

3 Weeks Later / 3 nedelje kasnije was produced by Snezana van Houwelingen through Serbia’s This and That Productions in coproduction with Serbia’s Hit and Run Productions, Italy’s Nightswim, Luxembourg’s Paul Thiltges Productions, Bulgaria’s Invictus, Kinorama. The feature was made with the support of Film Center Serbia, the Cineworld Fund (Luxembourg), the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Creative Europe MEDIA.