Crowdfunding Campaign for AvanGardinovci Project in Serbia

BELGRADE: ViceVersa Triangle , founded in the Serbian village of Gardinovci by Israeli documentary director Efim Graboy, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to get 30,000 EUR for the technical equipment (projection, sound, lighting), renovation, and professional services of the film and cultural centre AvanGardinovci.

“Vice Versa Triangle is an international artist residency based in the village of Gardinovci, where we have been building relationships with the local community for several years. Together with them, we are restoring the village cinema, which has stood closed for almost 40 years, and bringing it back as a place of gathering, exchange, and imagination. We believe in the value of cinema as a shared collective experience, a moment when people come together, watch, feel, reflect, and see the world through one another’s eyes. For us, reopening this cinema is not only about restoring a building, but about creating a living space of connection,” Efim Graboy said for FNE.

Efim Graboy’s connection to Serbia began in 2017, at the Interaction film camp. In 2021, he relocated to Gardinovci, where, together with local residents, refugees, and international collaborators, he launched the AvanGardinovci project and began developing a residency rooted in collective creation, mutual support, and direct engagement with the local environment. The main scope of the project is the full reconstruction of the only local cinema in village for community, education, and international exchange.

The total project budget is estimated at 60,000 EUR, of which 30,000 EUR have already been provided through investment in technical equipment and private investments.

When finished, the facility in Gardinovci, which was opened in 1961 and abandoned in the 1980s, will host film screenings and film clubs on a weekly basis, filmmakers and artists who will come as guests to the centre, an annual international film festival, multidisciplinary cultural events, as well as a BA-degree film school.

Click HERE if you want to help.