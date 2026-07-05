05-07-2026

Palić European Film Festival 2026 Ready to Kick Off

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    PALIĆ: The 33rd Palić European Film Festival will take place from 18 to 22 July 2026 in various locations in Palić and Subotica (Serbia).

    The programme includes sections Best of Europe (with seven titles), Best of Region (five titles) and Europe 4Kids (seven films and a selection of short films from the Bucharest International Animation Film Festival - ABIFF).

    The festival is preceded by a pre-festival lineup at Subotica’s Eurocinema from 4 to 10 July 2026.

    Best of Europe:

    Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
    Directed by Joachim Trier

    Two Prosecutors  / Dva prokurora (Ukraine, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Sergei Loznitsa
    Produced by SBS Productions
    Coproduced by LOOKS Filmproduktionen GmbH, Atoms, Void, Avanpost Media (avanpost.co), White Picture, Studio Uljana Kim,

    La Grazia (Italy)
    Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

    Sirat (France, Spain)
    Directed by Oliver Laxe

    Young Mothers / Jeunes mères (Belgium, France)
    Directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

    The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France, USA)
    Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

    Franz (Poland, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland
    Produced by Metro Films 
    Coproduced by Barrandov Studio, X Filme Creative Pool
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund

    Best of Region:

    Tower of Strength / Obraz (Montenegro, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)
    Directed by Nikola Vukcević 
    Produced by Galileo Productions
    Coproduced by Cinnamon Films, Embrio Production, Progressive Films, Mogador Film
    Support bythe Radio-Television of Montenegro, the Film Centre of MontenegroFilm Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Montenegrin Ministry of Culture and Media, CEKUM

    The Harvest  / Žatva (Slovakia)
    Directed by Tamara Štofková

    Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Vladimir  Tagić
    Produced by Sense Production
    Coproduced by Adriatic WesternEclecticaContrast Films
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film CenterEurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA

    Sedef magla (Serbia)
    Directed by Milorad Milinkovic
    Produced by Telekom Serbia

    Isolation / Izolacija (Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Marko Backović
    Produced by Viktorija Film, Archangel Digital, Livada ProdukcijaTalking Wolf Productions
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    Published in Serbia

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