Palić European Film Festival 2026 Ready to Kick Off

The programme includes sections Best of Europe (with seven titles), Best of Region (five titles) and Europe 4Kids (seven films and a selection of short films from the Bucharest International Animation Film Festival - ABIFF).
The festival is preceded by a pre-festival lineup at Subotica’s Eurocinema from 4 to 10 July 2026.
Best of Europe:
Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)
Directed by Joachim Trier
Two Prosecutors / Dva prokurora (Ukraine, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands)
Directed by Sergei Loznitsa
Produced by SBS Productions
Coproduced by LOOKS Filmproduktionen GmbH, Atoms, Void, Avanpost Media (avanpost.co), White Picture, Studio Uljana Kim,
La Grazia (Italy)
Directed by Paolo Sorrentino
Sirat (France, Spain)
Directed by Oliver Laxe
Young Mothers / Jeunes mères (Belgium, France)
Directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France, USA)
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Franz (Poland, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Metro Films
Coproduced by Barrandov Studio, X Filme Creative Pool
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund
Best of Region:
Tower of Strength / Obraz (Montenegro, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)
Directed by Nikola Vukcević
Produced by Galileo Productions
Coproduced by Cinnamon Films, Embrio Production, Progressive Films, Mogador Film
Support bythe Radio-Television of Montenegro, the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Montenegrin Ministry of Culture and Media, CEKUM
The Harvest / Žatva (Slovakia)
Directed by Tamara Štofková
Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladimir Tagić
Produced by Sense Production
Coproduced by Adriatic Western, Eclectica, Contrast Films
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA
Sedef magla (Serbia)
Directed by Milorad Milinkovic
Produced by Telekom Serbia
Isolation / Izolacija (Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Marko Backović
Produced by Viktorija Film, Archangel Digital, Livada Produkcija, Talking Wolf Productions
Supported by Film Center Serbia