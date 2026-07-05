Palić European Film Festival 2026 Ready to Kick Off

PALIĆ: The 33rd Pali ć European Film Festival will take place from 18 to 22 July 2026 in various locations in Palić and Subotica (Serbia).

The programme includes sections Best of Europe (with seven titles), Best of Region (five titles) and Europe 4Kids (seven films and a selection of short films from the Bucharest International Animation Film Festival - ABIFF).

The festival is preceded by a pre-festival lineup at Subotica’s Eurocinema from 4 to 10 July 2026.

Best of Europe:

Sentimental Value / Affeksjonsverdi (Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden)

Directed by Joachim Trier

Two Prosecutors / Dva prokurora (Ukraine, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands)

Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

Produced by SBS Productions

Coproduced by LOOKS Filmproduktionen GmbH, Atoms, Void, Avanpost Media (avanpost.co), White Picture, Studio Uljana Kim,

La Grazia (Italy)

Directed by Paolo Sorrentino

Sirat (France, Spain)

Directed by Oliver Laxe

Young Mothers / Jeunes mères (Belgium, France)

Directed by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia, France, USA)

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Franz (Poland, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Metro Films

Coproduced by Barrandov Studio, X Filme Creative Pool

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund

Best of Region:

Tower of Strength / Obraz (Montenegro, Serbia, Germany, Croatia)

Directed by Nikola Vukcević

Produced by Galileo Productions

Coproduced by Cinnamon Films, Embrio Production, Progressive Films, Mogador Film

Support bythe Radio-Television of Montenegro, the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Montenegrin Ministry of Culture and Media, CEKUM

The Harvest / Žatva (Slovakia)

Directed by Tamara Štofková

Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić

Produced by Sense Production

Coproduced by Adriatic Western, Eclectica, Contrast Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe MEDIA

Sedef magla (Serbia)

Directed by Milorad Milinkovic

Produced by Telekom Serbia

Isolation / Izolacija (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Marko Backović

Produced by Viktorija Film, Archangel Digital, Livada Produkcija, Talking Wolf Productions

Supported by Film Center Serbia