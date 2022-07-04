FESTIVALS: Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2022 Announces Winners

ŽILINA: The German production Thing directed by Malte Stein was awarded Best Short at the 25th edition of Fest Anča International Animation Festival , the only Slovak multimedia festival focusing on animated film, which took place in Žilina 29 June – 3 July 2022.

More than 1,250 films from 68 countries have been submitted and only one sixth made it through the selection.

This year the festival focused on women under the umbrella Women in Animation. It also organised a Student Forum, a space for discussion between schools and students from Central and Eastern Europe and schools from Western Europe. The programme included an Industry Section conference for local professional animators, as well as films for kids and various concerts.

Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2022 is financially supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and LITA Fund. The event was supported from public funds by the Slovak Arts Council.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Animated Short:

Thing (Germany)

Directed by Malte Stein

Animated Short Special Mention:

In My Chest of Fire There Is Still Place to Temple Your Dagger: A Love Story (Spain)

Directed by Pablo Ballarín

Best Student Animated Short:

Mom, What’s Up with the Dog? (France)

Directed by Lola Lefevre

Student Animated Short – Special Mention:

Crumbs of Life (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Miechowicz

Best Animated Music Video:

Coucou Tchoutchou (France)

Directed by Charlie Mars

Music Video – Special Mention:

Elthon John, Dua Lipa: Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) (Germany)

Directed by Raman Djafari

Best Slovak Animated Short:

Sisters (Czech Republic)

Directed by Andrea Szelesová

Slovak Animated Short – Special Mention:

Sounds between the Crowns (Czech Republic)

Directed by Filip Diviak

Best Animated Short for Children:

Mishou (Germany)

Directed by Milen Vitanov