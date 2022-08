PIESTANY: A retrospective of the French-Bosnian director, screenwriter and producer Lucile Hadžihalilović will be presented for the first time to Slovak audiences at the 17th edition of the Cinematik International Film Festival in Piešťany.

The retrospective will consist of feature films and short films.

The 17th edition of the Cinematik International Film Festival will take place 13 -18 September 2022. Accreditations are available until the end of August at a discounted pre-sale price on www.cinematik.sk.

