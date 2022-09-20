FESTIVALS: Triangle of Sadness Wins 2022 IFF Cinematik Piešťany

The Respect Prize for the contribution to cinema was given to the acclaimed French director Lucile Hadzihalilović during the Slovak premiere of her new feature film Earwig, a coproduction between the UK, France and Belgium.
The Audience Award went to the young Slovak director Denis Dobrovoda for his first long documentary The Cathedral.
The festival screened 104 feature and short films during six days, many of them having their Slovak premiere.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Meeting Point Europe Competition Award:
Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)
Directed by Ruben Östlund
Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition Award:
Countdown - The Last Film of Ivan Palúch / Odpočítavanie - Posledný film Ivana Palúcha (Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Palúch
Mayor of Piešťany Award:
Ordeal / Očistec (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Zuzana Piussi
Audience Award:
The Cathedral / Katedrála (Slovakia)
Directed by Denis Dobrovoda
Respect Prize:
Lucile Hadzihalilović