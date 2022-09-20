FESTIVALS: Triangle of Sadness Wins 2022 IFF Cinematik Piešťany

PIEŠŤANY: The satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness directed by Ruben Östlund received the Meeting Point Europe Award in the main competition of the 17th IFF Cinematik Piešťany , which took place in the spa city of Piešťany from 13 to 18 September 2022. The Cinematik.doc award went to Countdown - The Last Film of Ivan Palúch / Odpočítavanie - Posledný film Ivana Palúcha directed by Martin Palúch.

The Respect Prize for the contribution to cinema was given to the acclaimed French director Lucile Hadzihalilović during the Slovak premiere of her new feature film Earwig, a coproduction between the UK, France and Belgium.

The Audience Award went to the young Slovak director Denis Dobrovoda for his first long documentary The Cathedral.

The festival screened 104 feature and short films during six days, many of them having their Slovak premiere.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Meeting Point Europe Competition Award:

Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)

Directed by Ruben Östlund

Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition Award:

Countdown - The Last Film of Ivan Palúch / Odpočítavanie - Posledný film Ivana Palúcha (Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Palúch

Mayor of Piešťany Award:

Ordeal / Očistec (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Zuzana Piussi

Audience Award:

The Cathedral / Katedrála (Slovakia)

Directed by Denis Dobrovoda

Respect Prize:

Lucile Hadzihalilović