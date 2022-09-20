20-09-2022

FESTIVALS: Triangle of Sadness Wins 2022 IFF Cinematik Piešťany

    Cinematik 2022 Cinematik 2022 photo: Daniel Dvorský

    PIEŠŤANY: The satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness directed by Ruben Östlund received the Meeting Point Europe Award in the main competition of the 17th IFF Cinematik Piešťany, which took place in the spa city of Piešťany from 13 to 18 September 2022. The Cinematik.doc award went to Countdown - The Last Film of Ivan Palúch / Odpočítavanie - Posledný film Ivana Palúcha directed by Martin Palúch.

    The Respect Prize for the contribution to cinema was given to the acclaimed French director Lucile Hadzihalilović during the Slovak premiere of her new feature film Earwig, a coproduction between the UK, France and Belgium.  

    The Audience Award went to the young Slovak director Denis Dobrovoda for his first long documentary The Cathedral.

    The festival screened 104 feature and short films during six days, many of them having their Slovak premiere.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Meeting Point Europe Competition Award:
    Triangle of Sadness (Sweden, France, UK, Germany)
    Directed by Ruben Östlund

    Cinematik.doc – Slovak Documentary Competition Award:
    Countdown - The Last Film of Ivan Palúch / Odpočítavanie - Posledný film Ivana Palúcha (Slovakia)
    Directed by Martin Palúch

    Mayor of Piešťany Award:
    Ordeal / Očistec (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Zuzana Piussi

    Audience Award:
    The Cathedral / Katedrála (Slovakia)
    Directed by Denis Dobrovoda

    Respect Prize:
    Lucile Hadzihalilović

