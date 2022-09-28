Peter Kerekes Wins Top Prize at Slovak IGRIC Awards for 107 Mothers

BRATISLAVA: Peter Kerekes was awarded the main prize for directing 107 Mothers / Cenzorka at the ceremony of the 33rd edition of the IGRIC Awards. These are the oldest film prizes in Slovakia and one of the two important national film awards in the country, alongside the Sun in a Net Awards .

The IGRIC Award for a documentary went to director Viera Lacková for How I Became a Partisan / Ako som sa stala partizánkou.

A Special Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the Slovak actress Božidara Turzonovová.

The IGRIC Awards are organised by the Slovak Film Union, the Union of the Slovak Television Creators and the Slovak Literary Fund.

The 33rd edition of the IGRIC Awards took place at the House of Culture Mirror Grove in Bratislava on 25 September 2022.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

IGRIC Award for Best Feature Film Released in Cinemas:

Peter Kerekes for directing 107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

Produced by Punkchart films

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia (RTVS), endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture

Special Prize for Creativity:

Martin Kollár for the cinematography in 107 Mothers/ Cenzorka

IGRIC Award for Television Drama:

Braňo Mišík for directing the TV series Priznanie

Produced by RTVS

Special Prize for Creativity:

Laco Janošťák for cinematography in Priznanie

IGRIC Award for a Film / Television Documentary:

Viera Lacková for directing How I Became a Partisan / Ako som sa stala partizánkou

Produced by Media Voice

Coproduced by Film & Sociologie, RTVS, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, ERSTE Foundation Roma Partnership, KULTMINOR, the Czech Film Fund

Special Prize for Creativity:

Miro Remo for directing At Full Throttle / Láska pod kapotou (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Produced by D1film, Arsy-Versy

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

IGRIC Award for Animation:

Joanna Kožuch for directing the short animated film Once There Was a Sea / Bolo raz jedno more (Poland, Slovakia)

Special Prize for Creativity:

Andy Pátková for directing the short animated film Zadig (Slovakia)

IGRIC Award for an Actress in a Feature / Television Film:

Soňa Norisová for Priznanie

Special Prize for Creativity:

Zuzana Mauréry for Saving One Who Was Dead / Správa o záchrane mŕtveho

Produced by Sirius Films

Coproduced by the Silverart , the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund , Eurimages

Alexandra Borbély for Kryštof (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Zdeněk Jiráský

Produced by ALEF FILM & MEDIA , Fulfilm, the Czech Television, RTVS, UN FILM , FULLHOUSE Production Group, Barrandov Studios

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

IGRIC Award for an Actor in a Feature / Television Film:

Dávid Uzsák for Kryštof

Special Prize for Creativity:

Alexander Bárta for Priznanie

Tomáš Maštalír for Known Unknown / Známi neznámi

Directed by Zuzana Marianková

Produced by Wandal Production

Coproduced by Angry Tiger, En Libre, Alluvium Production

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Other Film and Television Awards:

Special Prize for Creativity:

Martin Palúch for writing and directing TV documentary Actor Ivan Palúch / Herec Ivan Palúch

Produced by Filmpark Production and RTVS

Audiovisual Theory and Criticism:

Dušan Trančík for the book Poznámky o filmovej reči

Award of Ján Fajnor for Filmmakers Younger than 35:

Feature or Television Film:

Zuzana Jacková for Goodbye / Dovidenia

Documentary Film:

Peter Podolský for Memoria

Animation:

Imrich Kútik for Mathias

Special Mention for Producing:

Patrik Pašš for producing the documentary TV series Pandemic SK/ Pandémia SK

Produced by Trigon Production and RTVS

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Božidara Turzonovová