Peter Kerekes Wins Top Prize at Slovak IGRIC Awards for 107 Mothers

The IGRIC Award for a documentary went to director Viera Lacková for How I Became a Partisan / Ako som sa stala partizánkou.
A Special Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the Slovak actress Božidara Turzonovová.
The IGRIC Awards are organised by the Slovak Film Union, the Union of the Slovak Television Creators and the Slovak Literary Fund.
The 33rd edition of the IGRIC Awards took place at the House of Culture Mirror Grove in Bratislava on 25 September 2022.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
IGRIC Award for Best Feature Film Released in Cinemas:
Peter Kerekes for directing 107 Mothers / Cenzorka (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ukraine)
Produced by Punkchart films
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia (RTVS), endorfilm, Arthouse Traffic, Peter Kerekes Film, Hypermarket Film
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, Eurimages, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture
Special Prize for Creativity:
Martin Kollár for the cinematography in 107 Mothers/ Cenzorka
IGRIC Award for Television Drama:
Braňo Mišík for directing the TV series Priznanie
Produced by RTVS
Special Prize for Creativity:
Laco Janošťák for cinematography in Priznanie
IGRIC Award for a Film / Television Documentary:
Viera Lacková for directing How I Became a Partisan / Ako som sa stala partizánkou
Produced by Media Voice
Coproduced by Film & Sociologie, RTVS, the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, ERSTE Foundation Roma Partnership, KULTMINOR, the Czech Film Fund
Special Prize for Creativity:
Miro Remo for directing At Full Throttle / Láska pod kapotou (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Produced by D1film, Arsy-Versy
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund
IGRIC Award for Animation:
Joanna Kožuch for directing the short animated film Once There Was a Sea / Bolo raz jedno more (Poland, Slovakia)
Special Prize for Creativity:
Andy Pátková for directing the short animated film Zadig (Slovakia)
IGRIC Award for an Actress in a Feature / Television Film:
Soňa Norisová for Priznanie
Special Prize for Creativity:
Zuzana Mauréry for Saving One Who Was Dead / Správa o záchrane mŕtveho
Produced by Sirius Films
Coproduced by the Silverart , the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund , Eurimages
Alexandra Borbély for Kryštof (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Zdeněk Jiráský
Produced by ALEF FILM & MEDIA , Fulfilm, the Czech Television, RTVS, UN FILM , FULLHOUSE Production Group, Barrandov Studios
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund
IGRIC Award for an Actor in a Feature / Television Film:
Dávid Uzsák for Kryštof
Special Prize for Creativity:
Alexander Bárta for Priznanie
Tomáš Maštalír for Known Unknown / Známi neznámi
Directed by Zuzana Marianková
Produced by Wandal Production
Coproduced by Angry Tiger, En Libre, Alluvium Production
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Other Film and Television Awards:
Special Prize for Creativity:
Martin Palúch for writing and directing TV documentary Actor Ivan Palúch / Herec Ivan Palúch
Produced by Filmpark Production and RTVS
Audiovisual Theory and Criticism:
Dušan Trančík for the book Poznámky o filmovej reči
Award of Ján Fajnor for Filmmakers Younger than 35:
Feature or Television Film:
Zuzana Jacková for Goodbye / Dovidenia
Documentary Film:
Peter Podolský for Memoria
Animation:
Imrich Kútik for Mathias
Special Mention for Producing:
Patrik Pašš for producing the documentary TV series Pandemic SK/ Pandémia SK
Produced by Trigon Production and RTVS
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Božidara Turzonovová