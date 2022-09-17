PRODUCTION: Lionsgate Shoots The Strangers Remake Trilogy in Slovakia

The shooting of the first part of the trilogy started in August 2022 on locations in Bratislava's surroundings.
The trilogy is a remake of the original film The Strangers (2008), which was written and directed by Bryan Bertino, with Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman starring. Together with its sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018), it became a cult horror classic.
Starring Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez and Gabriel Basso, the film will follow Petsch’s character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorised from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers.