PRODUCTION: Lionsgate Shoots The Strangers Remake Trilogy in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: The first part of The Strangers, the new trilogy directed by Renny Harlin and produced by Lionsgate, has started production in Slovakia. Rastislav Kuril´s Frame film SK s.r.o. is servicing the production in Slovakia. The producers registered for the 33% cash rebate at the Slovak Audiovisual Fund in June 2022.

The shooting of the first part of the trilogy started in August 2022 on locations in Bratislava's surroundings.

The trilogy is a remake of the original film The Strangers (2008), which was written and directed by Bryan Bertino, with Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman starring. Together with its sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018), it became a cult horror classic.

Starring Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez and Gabriel Basso, the film will follow Petsch’s character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded Airbnb, where they are terrorised from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers.