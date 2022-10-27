Picture Tree International Acquires Mariana Čengel Solčanská’s The Chambermaid

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech historical drama The Chambermaid / Slúžka by the Slovak director Mariana Čengel Solčanská has been picked-up by Picture Tree International (PTI).

The film is based on Hana Lasicová’s bestseller published in 2013 about a lesbian love story set in Vienna at the beginning of the 20th century. The film follows the relationship between a maidservant for a respectable family from Vienna and the daughter of the house.

Dana Droppová and Radka Caldová play the main characters, and the cast includes popular Slovak actresses Zuzana Mauréry and Vica Kerekes, and the acclaimed Czech actress Anna Geislerová.

The Chambermaid was produced by Slovakia’s Bright Sight Pictures in coproduction with CINEART TV Prague and the Czech Television. The project is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, EURIMAGES, the Czech Television and Pardubice region.

The release in cinemas is planned for 27 October 2022, on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the founding of the first Czechoslovak Republic.

Cineast will distribute the film in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.