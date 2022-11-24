FESTIVALS: Slovak Queer Film Festival 2022 in Bratislava

BRATISLAVA: The 16th edition of the Slovak Queer Film Festival is screening 51 films (27 feature and 24 short films) from 31 countries in Bratislava until 29 November 2022.

The festival was supposed to take place already in October at the Lumiѐre Cinema. However, due to the fire in the Digital Audiovisual Department of the Slovak Film Institute (SFI), which is in the same building, the cinema was closed and the organisers had to find a new location.

Screenings are being held at the Mladosť Cinema and the Film and Television Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava.

The films are traditionally divided into various sections: Contemporary Queer Film, Classics, Hot Czech-Slovakia, Hot Shorts and FFi for Children.

In addition to screenings, the festival is organising several accompanying events, such as discussions with LGBT parents or Cabaret held in Tepláreň, an LGBT bar, which was the scene of the anti-LGBT hate crime which took place in Bratislava just five weeks ago.

The Slovak Queer Film Festival is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Bratislava City Foundation and Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic.