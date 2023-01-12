Visegrad Film Forum Announces First Guests for 10th Edition

BRATISLAVA: Polish cinematographer Paweł Edelman, producer Jim Stark and Iranian director Sepideh Farsi will be coming to Bratislava for the 10th Visegrad Film Forum , which will take place at the Film and Television School of the Academy of Performing Arts from 15 to 18 March 2023.

The Visegrad Film Forum is an educational and networking platform, which brings together film students and professionals from across the world. The diverse audiovisual programme consists of talks and screenings followed by discussions with respected industry professionals.

VFF is organised by Boiler, o.z. and co-organised with the Film and Television School of the Academy of Performing Arts and IFF Febiofest, which take place at the same time.

The event is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Visegrad Fund.

