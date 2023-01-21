21-01-2023

Peter Badač Appointed as Head of Slovak Audiovisual Fund

By

    BRATISLAVA: Slovak producer Peter Badač was elected by the board of the Slovak Audiovisual Fund as the new director of the Slovak Audiovisual Fund after the public hearing of four candidates on 18 January 2023. He will replace Martin Šmatlák, who has led the fund since its inception in 2009.

    Peter Badač, source: FBPeter Badač, who was elected for a five-year term, studied production at FAMU in Prague and received his PhD degree at the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava. He is a member of the Slovak Film and Television Academy, the European Film Academy, and the Association of Independent Producers.

    With his production company BFILM he produced films such as Nightsiren / Svetlonoc by Tereza Nvotová, coproduced by moloko film, Yourland / Tvoja zem by Peter Budinský, in coproduction with Plutoon, THE PACK Belgium, BFILM.cz and the Radio and Television Slovakia, and Filthy / Špina by Tereza Nvotová, in coproduction  moloko film, FAMU, RTVS, Magiclab and Sleepwalker.

    Published in Slovakia

    Latest from Zuzana Točíková Vojteková

    More in this category:« Visegrad Film Forum Announces First Guests for 10th Edition