Peter Badač Appointed as Head of Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Peter Badač, who was elected for a five-year term, studied production at FAMU in Prague and received his PhD degree at the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava. He is a member of the Slovak Film and Television Academy, the European Film Academy, and the Association of Independent Producers.
With his production company BFILM he produced films such as Nightsiren / Svetlonoc by Tereza Nvotová, coproduced by moloko film, Yourland / Tvoja zem by Peter Budinský, in coproduction with Plutoon, THE PACK Belgium, BFILM.cz and the Radio and Television Slovakia, and Filthy / Špina by Tereza Nvotová, in coproduction moloko film, FAMU, RTVS, Magiclab and Sleepwalker.