Mira Fornay´s New Feature Film She - Hero to Premiere at 2023 Berlin IFF

BRATISLAVA: With her fourth feature film She - Hero / Mimi (cesta hrdinky), which will have its world premiere in the Generation Kplus section of the 73rd Berlinale , the acclaimed Slovak director Mira Fornay wants to spread the message about the importance of nature for human society.

“The production of the film was based on the principles of green film: no aggregates, lighting equipment or catering. We tried to merge with the forest, which is one of the protagonists of the film. We did location scouting on bicycles and only used one car for the child actors on set. In this spirit, we want to continue distribution as well. The posters will be on recyclable paper, all materials online and we travel to Berlinale by train,” director and producer Mira Fornay told FNE.

She - Hero tells the story of a little girl Romy. She has a budgie called Mimi, and Mimi gets lost. Romy’s determination to find her budgie brings her out into the ancient woods, where she meets all sorts of everyday characters, each with their own story. She’ll not only make new friends along the way, but mainly she enjoys her adventure.

Rozmarína Willems, Cyprián Šulej, Veronika Kořínková and Dagmar Kusá play the main roles.

“As part of the premieres at the Berlinale and in Slovakia, we want to launch a charity event to support refugee children who have lost their homes or have parents in prison, as well as to support guerilla gardening in permaculture and trees. We are happy that thanks to the Berlinale premiere, our message will have a wider reach”, Fornay also said.

She - Hero is produced by Fornay´s MIRAFOX in coproduction with RTVS. The film was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Bratislava City Foundation. Zuzana Czaková is the executive producer.

The 37 shooting days took place in the forests around Bratislava during the summer of 2022.

Filmtopia is the Slovak distributor of the film.

Production Information:

Producer:

MIRAFOX (Slovakia)

Coproducer:

RTVS

Credits:

Director: Mira Fornay

Story, screenplay: Mira Fornay

DoP: Simona Weisslechner

Editor: Mira Fornay

Editing supervisor: Uršula Lesiak

Music: Michal Kindernay

Costume designer: Nataša Štefunková

Sound: Jan Čeněk

Color gradist: Matej Šalko

Asistent director: Adam Beran

Cast: Rozmarína Willems, Cyprián Šulej, Veronika Kořínková, Dagmar Kusá, Roman Lipka, Bohuslav Zárychta, Margita Mrvová, Mária Fornayová, Emil Štvrtecký, Miro Čevela, Jozef Renáč, Jazmína Cigánková, Klára Kořínková, Nikolas Péteš