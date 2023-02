The Ballad of Piargy Leads Slovak Sun in a Net Nominations for 2022

The Ballad of Piargy by Ivo Trajkov

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech/ Macedonian drama The Ballad of Piargy by Ivo Trajkov leads the 12th Sun in a Net awards nominations with 16 nods, followed by Slovak/Czech The Nightsiren / Svetlonoc by Tereza Nvotová with nine nominations. The awards will be announced on 15 April 2023.

The Slovak/Czech/German drama Victim / Obeť by Michal Blaško and Czech/Slovak Shadowplay / Tieňohra by Peter Bebjak share the same amount of six nominations.

Academics have nominated 15 films in 17 categories out of a total of 24 registered feature, documentary and animated films. Three out of a total of five TV projects were nominated in additional Best TV films/ miniseries/ series category.

The awards are organised by the Slovak Film and Television Academy, co-organised by the Radio and Television of Slovakia and the Slovak Film Institute, and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

The ceremony will take place at the Slovak Radio Building in Bratislava on 15 April 2023 and it will be broadcast live on RTVS.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Film:

Goldilocks and the Glorious Losers / Čierne na bielom koni (Slovakia)

Directed by Rasťo Boroš

Produced by LIPSTICK

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Kult Minor, RTVS



Victim / Obeť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce

Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions

The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy (Slovakia, Czech Republic, North Macedonia)

Directed by Ivo Trajkov

Produced by ARINA

Coproduced by i/o post, Story Scope, TOMAJA, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, RTVS

Best Documentary:

Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of The Beatles / Dežo Hoffmann – fotograf Beatles (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Patrik Lančarič

Produced by Trigon Production

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, the Slovak Film Institute

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

The Countdown - The Last Film of Ivan Palúch / Odpočítavanie – posledný film Ivana Palúcha (Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Palúch

Produced by Filmpark production

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, the Slovak Film Institute

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

±90 (Slovakia)

Directed by Marek Kuboš

Produced by PSYCHÉ film

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, the Slovak Film Institute

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Animated Film:

Milosť / Mercy (Slovakia), Short animated film

Directed by Ivana Laučíková

Journey to Yourland / Tvojazem (Slovakia, Belgium, Czech Republic)

Directed by Peter Budinský

Produced by BFILM

Coproduced by Plutoon, THE PACK, BFILM.cz , Radio and Television Slovakia

Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the MEDIA Programme, the Bratislava region, the Czech Film Fund, screen.brussels.

The Websters Movie / Websterovci vo filme (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Katarína Kerekesová

Produced by Fool Moon

Coproduced by 13ka, Progressive FX, RTVS, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Best Director:

Peter Bebjak for Shadowplay / Tieňohra (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Produced by Hangar Films, Barletta

Coproduced by D.N.A.

Supported by the Czech Television, Hangar Films, UPP, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS, Continental film

Michal Blaško for Victim / Obeť

Ivo Trajkov for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Best Script:

Rasťo Boroš for Goldilocks and the Glorious Losers / Čierne na bielom koni

Jakub Medvecký for Victim / Obeť

Jana Skořepová, Ivo Trajkov for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Best Cinematography:

Peter Bencsík for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Federico Cesca for The Nightsiren / Svetlonoc (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Tereza Nvotová

Produced by BFILM, moloko film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages

Martin Žiaran for Shadowplay / Tieňohra

Best Editing:

Pavel Hrdlička, Thibault Hague Bensimon for Nightsiren / Svetlonoc

Marek Kráľovský for Shadowplay / Tieňohra

Michal Reich for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Alena Spustová for Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of The Beatles / Dežo Hoffmann – fotograf Beatles

Best Sound:

Juraj Baláž, Ivo Heger for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Clemens Endreß, Matthias Schwab, Simone Weber, Viktor Krivosudský for Victim / Obeť

Jiří Klenka for Shadowplay / Tieňohra

Best Original Music:

Juraj Dobrakov for Shadowplay / Tieňohra

Kiril Džajkovski for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Pjoni, Rob for The Nightsiren / Svetlonoc

Best Production Design:

Tomáš Berka for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Tomáš Berka for The Nightsiren / Svetlonoc

Miriam Struhárová for Goldilocks and the Glorious Losers / Čierne na bielom koni

Best Costumes:

Erika Gadus for Victim / Obeť

Alexandra Grusková for Plastic Symphony (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland)

Directed by Juraj Lehotský

Produced by ARYTMIA s.r.o

Coproduced by Black Balance, Harine Films, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Film Fund

Anita Hroššová for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Františka Králíková for Arved / Arvéd (Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia)

Directed by Vojtěch Mašek

Produced by Cinémotif Films

Coproduced by Punkchart Films, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Katarína Štrbová Bieliková, Anna Hrušková for Kryštof (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Zdeněk Jiráský

Produced by ALEF FILM & MEDIA , Fulfilm, the Czech Television, RTVS, UN FILM , FULLHOUSE Production Group, Barrandov Studios

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Helena Tavelová for The Enchanted Cave / Zakliata jaskyňa (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mariana Čengel Solčanská

Produced by ATTACK FILM

Coproduced by RTVS, FilmWorx Studios, FLAMESITE, TV Nova

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Make-up Artist:

Anita Hroššová for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Juraj Steiner, Martin Blizniak for Kryštof

Vladimír Wittgruber for The Nightsiren / Svetlonoc

Best Visual Effects:

Boris Masník for Arved / Arvéd

Tibor Meliš for The Nightsiren / Svetlonoc

Jaromír Pesr, Michal Plička for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Best Leading Actress:

Judit Bárdos for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Natália Germanifor The Nightsiren / Svetlonoc

Vita Smachelyuk for Victim / Obeť

Best Supporting Actress:

Jana Kvantiková for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Iva Bittová for The Nightsiren / Svetlonoc

Jana Oľhová for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Best Leading Actor:

Attila Mokos for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Milan Ondrík for Goldilocks and the Glorious Losers / Čierne na bielom koni

Milan Ondrík for Shadowplay / Tieňohra

Best Supporting Actor:

Marek Geišberg for The Nightsiren / Svetlonoc

Attila Mokos for Goldilocks and the Glorious Losers / Čierne na bielom koni

Marián Geišberg for The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy

Best TV film / Miniseries / Series:

Jozef Mak

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Produced by RTVS

Coproduced by D.N.A.

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Kôň (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Martin Šulík

Produced by InFilm , Titanic

Coproduced by RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Krakonošovo tajomstvo (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany)

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Produced by the Czech Television

Coproduced by D.N.A. Production, TV JOJ, KIKA von Ard und ZDF

Supported by the Czech Television, TV JOJ