Michal Blaško´s Debut Feature Victim Sold to Spain

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech/German coproduction Victim / Obet’ by Michal Blaško, was sold by Pluto Film to Spain´s Inopia Films.

The film was theatrically released in its coproduction countries after the world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival and the North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

Slovakia’s candidate for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category was recently screened at the Arras Film Festival and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and it received a Special Mention at the Cairo International Film Festival.

The drama about a Ukrainian immigrant is produced by nutprodukcia Slovakia and Czech nutprodukce in coproduction with Electric Sheep, the Czech Television and RTVS.

Victim was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, as well as the Ústecký and Pilsen Regions.