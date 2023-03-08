FESTIVALS: IFF Febiofest Bratislava 2023 Extends Competition Section

BRATISLAVA: In addition to the usual 20 short films from neighbouring countries, the In the Heart of Europe competition section of the 30th International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava will add for the first time a long films competition with 10 fiction, animated, documentary and experimental films. The festival will take place 15 – 19 March 2023.

In the Heart of Europe refers to films from V4 countries (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland) together with films from Austria and Ukraine.

Slovak films that had their world premieres at international festivals, such as She – Hero / Mimi by Mira Fornay, which was awarded the Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for Best Film, Notes from Eremocene by Viera Čákanyová, which also premiered at the 73rd IFF Berlin, and The Shift / Turnus by Jaro Vojtek, produced by Punkchart films in coproduction with RTVS, which premiered at the 27th IDFF Jihlava, will have domestic premieres at Febiofest.

The Industry Programme – Works in Progress, a presentation of 10 new Slovak film projects in different stages of production, is scheduled for 15 – 18 March 2023.

The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Short Films:

Vox populi / Hlas lidu (Czech Republic)

Directed by Josef Švejda

Einstand (Hungary)

Directed by Levente Kölcsey

The Diaper Cake / Peľuškovyj tort (Ukraine)

Directed by Anastasija Babenko

Revelation of John / Zjavenie Jána (Slovakia)

Directed by Andrej Kolenčík

Asterión (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Francesco Montagner

Lesser of Two Evils / A kisebbik rossz (Hungary)

Directed by Máté Horesnyi

Staging Death (Austria, Germany)

Directed by Jan Soldat

I’m Opening the Door and I Don’t Know What’s Wrong / Otváram dvere a neviem čo sa s nimi deje pomaly vŕzgajú oči sa dívajú (Slovakia)

Directed by Kristián Grupač

Affricate (Hungary)

Directed by Anna Gyimesi

Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles / Liturgija protytankovych pereškod (USA, Ukraine)

Directed by Dmytro Sucholytkyj-Sobčuk

The Other End of the Street / Az utca másik vége (Austria, Hungary)

Directed by Kálmán Nagy

We Have to Survive: Fukushima! / Musíme prežiť: Fukushima! (Slovakia)

Directed by Tomáš Krúpa

Opus Magnum (Poland)

Directed by Aleksander Makowski

Followers: Live Shooting/ Followers: Odpalaj lajwa (Poland)

Directed by Jakub Radej

Fearkingdom (Germany)

Directed by Linn Löffler, Kornél Szilágyi

Strigov (Slovakia)

Directed by Barbora Berezňáková

Everythingʼs Fine, Potatoes in Line / Wszystko w Porządku, Ziemniaki w Żołądku (Poland, Czech Republic)

Directed by Piotr Jasiński

It is Quiet Here / Poky tut tycho (Ukraine, Germany)

Olena Podolyanko, Novruz Hikmet

Hardly Working (Austria)

Directed by Total Refusal (Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, Michael Stumpf)

The Fence / Płot (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wolski

In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Long Films:

Art Talent Show / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar

Produced by.GPO Platform

Coproduced by the Czech Television, the Academy of Fine Arts Prague

Supported by the Czech Film Fund

The Mysterious Affair at Styles / A titokzatos stylesi eset (Hungary)

Directed by Péter Lichter

Notes from Eremocene / Poznámky z Eremocénu (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Viera Čákanyová

Produced by guča films

Coproduced by Marina films

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS (Radio and Television Slovakia), the Bratislava Region

Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)

Directed by Damian Kocur

Produced by Munk Studio

Coproduced by Silesia Film, Kivi, King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio

Supported by CANAL+ Polska, the Polish Film Institute

Who We Wanted to Be/ Wer wir einmal sein wollten (Austria)

Directed by Ozgur Anil

La Palisiada (Ukraine)

Directed by Philip Sotnychenko

Butterfly Vision / Bačenňa metelyka (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia)

Produced by Tabor Production

Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production

Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund

Escape to the Silver Globe / Ucieczka na srebrny glob (Poland)

Directed by Jakub Mikurda

Produced by Silver Frame

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Eastern Front / Shidniy front (Latvia, Czech Republic, Ukraine, USA)

Directed by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko

Produced by Film Studio Vertov

Coproduced by Hypermarket Film

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Czech Film Fund

She – Hero / Mimi (Slovakia)

Directed by Mira Fornay

Produced by MIRAFOX

Coproduced by RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Bratislava City Foundation