FESTIVALS: IFF Febiofest Bratislava 2023 Extends Competition Section

In the Heart of Europe refers to films from V4 countries (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland) together with films from Austria and Ukraine.
Slovak films that had their world premieres at international festivals, such as She – Hero / Mimi by Mira Fornay, which was awarded the Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for Best Film, Notes from Eremocene by Viera Čákanyová, which also premiered at the 73rd IFF Berlin, and The Shift / Turnus by Jaro Vojtek, produced by Punkchart films in coproduction with RTVS, which premiered at the 27th IDFF Jihlava, will have domestic premieres at Febiofest.
The Industry Programme – Works in Progress, a presentation of 10 new Slovak film projects in different stages of production, is scheduled for 15 – 18 March 2023.
The festival is organised by the Association of Slovak Film Clubs, co-organised by the Slovak Film Institute and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.
In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Short Films:
Vox populi / Hlas lidu (Czech Republic)
Directed by Josef Švejda
Einstand (Hungary)
Directed by Levente Kölcsey
The Diaper Cake / Peľuškovyj tort (Ukraine)
Directed by Anastasija Babenko
Revelation of John / Zjavenie Jána (Slovakia)
Directed by Andrej Kolenčík
Asterión (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Francesco Montagner
Lesser of Two Evils / A kisebbik rossz (Hungary)
Directed by Máté Horesnyi
Staging Death (Austria, Germany)
Directed by Jan Soldat
I’m Opening the Door and I Don’t Know What’s Wrong / Otváram dvere a neviem čo sa s nimi deje pomaly vŕzgajú oči sa dívajú (Slovakia)
Directed by Kristián Grupač
Affricate (Hungary)
Directed by Anna Gyimesi
Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles / Liturgija protytankovych pereškod (USA, Ukraine)
Directed by Dmytro Sucholytkyj-Sobčuk
The Other End of the Street / Az utca másik vége (Austria, Hungary)
Directed by Kálmán Nagy
We Have to Survive: Fukushima! / Musíme prežiť: Fukushima! (Slovakia)
Directed by Tomáš Krúpa
Opus Magnum (Poland)
Directed by Aleksander Makowski
Followers: Live Shooting/ Followers: Odpalaj lajwa (Poland)
Directed by Jakub Radej
Fearkingdom (Germany)
Directed by Linn Löffler, Kornél Szilágyi
Strigov (Slovakia)
Directed by Barbora Berezňáková
Everythingʼs Fine, Potatoes in Line / Wszystko w Porządku, Ziemniaki w Żołądku (Poland, Czech Republic)
Directed by Piotr Jasiński
It is Quiet Here / Poky tut tycho (Ukraine, Germany)
Olena Podolyanko, Novruz Hikmet
Hardly Working (Austria)
Directed by Total Refusal (Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, Michael Stumpf)
The Fence / Płot (Poland)
Directed by Tomasz Wolski
In the Heart of Europe Competition Section – Long Films:
Art Talent Show / Zkouška umění (Czech Republic)
Directed by Adéla Komrzý, Tomáš Bojar
Produced by.GPO Platform
Coproduced by the Czech Television, the Academy of Fine Arts Prague
Supported by the Czech Film Fund
The Mysterious Affair at Styles / A titokzatos stylesi eset (Hungary)
Directed by Péter Lichter
Notes from Eremocene / Poznámky z Eremocénu (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Viera Čákanyová
Produced by guča films
Coproduced by Marina films
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS (Radio and Television Slovakia), the Bratislava Region
Bread and Salt / Chleb i sól (Poland)
Directed by Damian Kocur
Produced by Munk Studio
Coproduced by Silesia Film, Kivi, King House Michał Sadowski, Exa Studio
Supported by CANAL+ Polska, the Polish Film Institute
Who We Wanted to Be/ Wer wir einmal sein wollten (Austria)
Directed by Ozgur Anil
La Palisiada (Ukraine)
Directed by Philip Sotnychenko
Butterfly Vision / Bačenňa metelyka (Ukraine, Czech Republic, Croatia)
Produced by Tabor Production
Coproduced by 4 film d.o.o. MasterFilm, Sisyfos Film Production
Supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Swedish Film Institute, the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and Ukrainian Institute, the Czech Film Fund
Escape to the Silver Globe / Ucieczka na srebrny glob (Poland)
Directed by Jakub Mikurda
Produced by Silver Frame
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Eastern Front / Shidniy front (Latvia, Czech Republic, Ukraine, USA)
Directed by Vitaly Mansky, Yevhen Titarenko
Produced by Film Studio Vertov
Coproduced by Hypermarket Film
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the Czech Film Fund
She – Hero / Mimi (Slovakia)
Directed by Mira Fornay
Produced by MIRAFOX
Coproduced by RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Bratislava City Foundation