Visegrad Film Forum 2023 Ready to Start in Bratislava

BRATISLAVA: The 10th edition of the Visegrad Film Forum will present meetings with prestigious film professionals and screenings of films from partner schools from 15 to 18 March 2023.

The guests include Ukrainian filmmaker Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk, American producer Jim Stark, Polish cinematographer Paweł Edelman, Iranian director Sepideh Farsi, boom operator and utility sound technician Patrushka Mierzwa, and production sound mixer Mark Ulano,

Screenings of films produced by AGRFT Ljubljana, freeSZFE Budapest, Warsaw Film School, LMTA Vilnius and FTV VŠMU Bratislava are also in the programme

Since 2019, the Visegrad Film Forum has been organised in collaboration with IFF Febiofest Bratislava.