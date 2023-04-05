FESTIVALS: Fest Anča 2023 Announces Selection

ŽILINA: The 16th edition of Fest Anča International Animation Festival will screen almost 230 films, of which 33 are in the main competition. The festival will be held in Žilina, Slovakia, 29 June – 2 July 2023. This year, nearly 1,400 films from 73 countries were submitted to the festival.

As usual, apart from the international and student films competition, the festival is organising competitions for music videos, short films for children and Slovak short films.

The non-competitive sections include World Panorama, Slovak Panorama, World Panorama for Kids, Short Animated Documentary, Contemporary Abstract and Non-narrative Animation, Anča in Mordor, Anička in Wonderland and Extremely Short Section of Extremely Short Films.

Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2023 is financially supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the LITA Fund. The Student Forum Fest Anča has received a grant from Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway through the EEA and Norway Grants.

FILMS COMPETING FOR THE ANČA AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATED SHORT AND BEST STUDENT ANIMATED SHORT(s):

Misaligned (Poland)

Directed by Marta Magnuska

Above the clouds (s) (Hungary)

Directed by Vivien Hárshegyi

BLUSH – An Extraordinary Voyage (Finland)

Directed by Iiti Yli-Harja

backflip (Germany)

Directed by Nikita Diakur

Armat (Switzerland)

Directed by Elodie Dermange

In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket (Japan)

Directed by Yoko Yuki

Sasha (Romania)

Directed by Serghei Chiviriga

The Debutante (United Kingdom)

Directed by Elizabeth Hobbs

Amok (Hungary)

Directed by Balázs Turai

newHuman:Chimera (s) (France)

Directed by Felipe Bolivar

The Sunset Special (Germany)

Directed by Nicolas Gebbe

Headprickles (s) (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Miechowicz

Balaclava (s) (Belgium)

Directed by Youri Dimitri Kozma Orekhoff

Epicenter (s) (Republic of Korea)

Directed by Hee-yoon Hahm

The Miracle (Belgium)

Directed by Nienke Deutz

Beautiful Figures (Belgium)

Directed by Soetkin Verstegen

A Goat's Spell (Germany)

Directed by Gerhard Funk

Trace (Bulgaria)

Directed by Asparuh Petrov

3 geNARRATIONS (Poland)

Directed by Paulina Ziółkowska

Ice Merchants

Directed by João Gonzalez Portugal

The Mental Athlete (USA)

Directed by Wednesday Kim

artifacts of you, artifacts of me. (s) (Belgium)

Directed by Brecht De Cock

Juice (s) (Germany)

Directed by Mona Keil

Slow Light (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Kijek, Przemysław Adamski

The Queen of the Foxes (Switzerland)

Directed by Marina Rosset

formats of failure (s) (Austria)

Directed by Michi Schmidl

Damn Rain! (s) (France)

Directed by Lola Degove

Persona (s) (Republic of Korea)

Directed by Sujin Moon

11 (Croatia)

Directed by Vuk Jevremovic

My Name Is Edgar and I Have a Cow (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Filip Diviak

Sliver Cave (China)

Directed by Caibei Cai

Well Wishes My Love, Your Love (Sweden)

Directed by Gabriel Gabriel Garble

Cufufu (s) (Estonia)

Directed by Bruno Quast

Click HERE to see all the selected films and read the press release.