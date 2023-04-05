FESTIVALS: Fest Anča 2023 Announces Selection

As usual, apart from the international and student films competition, the festival is organising competitions for music videos, short films for children and Slovak short films.
The non-competitive sections include World Panorama, Slovak Panorama, World Panorama for Kids, Short Animated Documentary, Contemporary Abstract and Non-narrative Animation, Anča in Mordor, Anička in Wonderland and Extremely Short Section of Extremely Short Films.
Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2023 is financially supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the LITA Fund. The Student Forum Fest Anča has received a grant from Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway through the EEA and Norway Grants.
FILMS COMPETING FOR THE ANČA AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATED SHORT AND BEST STUDENT ANIMATED SHORT(s):
Misaligned (Poland)
Directed by Marta Magnuska
Above the clouds (s) (Hungary)
Directed by Vivien Hárshegyi
BLUSH – An Extraordinary Voyage (Finland)
Directed by Iiti Yli-Harja
backflip (Germany)
Directed by Nikita Diakur
Armat (Switzerland)
Directed by Elodie Dermange
In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket (Japan)
Directed by Yoko Yuki
Sasha (Romania)
Directed by Serghei Chiviriga
The Debutante (United Kingdom)
Directed by Elizabeth Hobbs
Amok (Hungary)
Directed by Balázs Turai
newHuman:Chimera (s) (France)
Directed by Felipe Bolivar
The Sunset Special (Germany)
Directed by Nicolas Gebbe
Headprickles (s) (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Miechowicz
Balaclava (s) (Belgium)
Directed by Youri Dimitri Kozma Orekhoff
Epicenter (s) (Republic of Korea)
Directed by Hee-yoon Hahm
The Miracle (Belgium)
Directed by Nienke Deutz
Beautiful Figures (Belgium)
Directed by Soetkin Verstegen
A Goat's Spell (Germany)
Directed by Gerhard Funk
Trace (Bulgaria)
Directed by Asparuh Petrov
3 geNARRATIONS (Poland)
Directed by Paulina Ziółkowska
Ice Merchants
Directed by João Gonzalez Portugal
The Mental Athlete (USA)
Directed by Wednesday Kim
artifacts of you, artifacts of me. (s) (Belgium)
Directed by Brecht De Cock
Juice (s) (Germany)
Directed by Mona Keil
Slow Light (Poland)
Directed by Katarzyna Kijek, Przemysław Adamski
The Queen of the Foxes (Switzerland)
Directed by Marina Rosset
formats of failure (s) (Austria)
Directed by Michi Schmidl
Damn Rain! (s) (France)
Directed by Lola Degove
Persona (s) (Republic of Korea)
Directed by Sujin Moon
11 (Croatia)
Directed by Vuk Jevremovic
My Name Is Edgar and I Have a Cow (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Filip Diviak
Sliver Cave (China)
Directed by Caibei Cai
Well Wishes My Love, Your Love (Sweden)
Directed by Gabriel Gabriel Garble
Cufufu (s) (Estonia)
Directed by Bruno Quast
