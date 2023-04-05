05-04-2023

FESTIVALS: Fest Anča 2023 Announces Selection

    ŽILINA: The 16th edition of Fest Anča International Animation Festival will screen almost 230 films, of which 33 are in the main competition. The festival will be held in Žilina, Slovakia, 29 June – 2 July 2023. This year, nearly 1,400 films from 73 countries were submitted to the festival.

    As usual, apart from the international and student films competition, the festival is organising competitions for music videos, short films for children and Slovak short films.

    The non-competitive sections include World Panorama, Slovak Panorama, World Panorama for Kids, Short Animated Documentary, Contemporary Abstract and Non-narrative Animation, Anča in Mordor, Anička in Wonderland and Extremely Short Section of Extremely Short Films.

    Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2023 is financially supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the LITA Fund. The Student Forum Fest Anča has received a grant from Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway through the EEA and Norway Grants.

    FILMS COMPETING FOR THE ANČA AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATED SHORT AND BEST STUDENT ANIMATED SHORT(s):

    Misaligned (Poland)
    Directed by Marta Magnuska

    Above the clouds (s) (Hungary)
    Directed by Vivien Hárshegyi

    BLUSH – An Extraordinary Voyage (Finland)
    Directed by Iiti Yli-Harja

    backflip (Germany)
    Directed by Nikita Diakur

    Armat (Switzerland)
    Directed by Elodie Dermange

    In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket (Japan)
    Directed by Yoko Yuki

    Sasha (Romania)
    Directed by Serghei Chiviriga

    The Debutante (United Kingdom)
    Directed by Elizabeth Hobbs

    Amok (Hungary)
    Directed by Balázs Turai

    newHuman:Chimera (s) (France)
    Directed by Felipe Bolivar

    The Sunset Special (Germany)
    Directed by Nicolas Gebbe

    Headprickles (s) (Poland)
    Directed by Katarzyna Miechowicz

    Balaclava (s) (Belgium)
    Directed by Youri Dimitri Kozma Orekhoff

    Epicenter (s) (Republic of Korea)
    Directed by Hee-yoon Hahm

    The Miracle (Belgium)
    Directed by Nienke Deutz

    Beautiful Figures (Belgium)
    Directed by Soetkin Verstegen

    A Goat's Spell (Germany)
    Directed by Gerhard Funk

    Trace (Bulgaria)
    Directed by Asparuh Petrov

    3 geNARRATIONS (Poland)
    Directed by Paulina Ziółkowska

    Ice Merchants
    Directed by João Gonzalez Portugal

    The Mental Athlete (USA)
    Directed by Wednesday Kim

    artifacts of you, artifacts of me. (s) (Belgium)
    Directed by Brecht De Cock

    Juice (s) (Germany)
    Directed by Mona Keil

    Slow Light (Poland)
    Directed by Katarzyna Kijek, Przemysław Adamski

    The Queen of the Foxes (Switzerland)
    Directed by Marina Rosset

    formats of failure (s) (Austria)
    Directed by Michi Schmidl

    Damn Rain! (s) (France)
    Directed by Lola Degove

    Persona (s) (Republic of Korea)
    Directed by Sujin Moon

    11 (Croatia)
    Directed by Vuk Jevremovic

    My Name Is Edgar and I Have a Cow (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
    Directed by Filip Diviak

    Sliver Cave (China)
    Directed by Caibei Cai

    Well Wishes My Love, Your Love (Sweden)
    Directed by Gabriel Gabriel Garble

    Cufufu (s) (Estonia)
    Directed by Bruno Quast

    Click HERE to see all the selected films and read the press release.

