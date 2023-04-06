PRODUCTION: Jakub Kroner Shoots Slovak/Czech Thriller MIKI

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech thriller MIKI by Jakub Kroner, which is currently in production, tells the story of the infamous mafia mobster Mikuláš Černák, based on true events from the 90´s. Milan Ondrík plays the main character.

MIKI explores the themes of greed, power, loyalty and family through a story about a Slovak man, who decides to take the chances that post-communist Slovakia offers for business and to become a mafia mobster in order to provide for his family. Soon after, his ambition takes him to finish off his rivals and to become the biggest mafia boss in Slovakia. The same reason will put his position in danger while messing up with politics. Miro Šifra penned the script.

The cast includes Milan Ondrík, Dušan Cinkota, Gregor Hološka, Michal Kubovčík, Martin Nahálka, Anna Javorková and Rebeka Poláková.

The film is produced by Zuzana Mistríková through PubRes in coproduction with Radovan Gerek through Slovak Regia Civitas Production and David Blümel through Czech Europeana Production. The Slovak Audiovisual Fund is supporting the project.

"Filming began with a pre-shooting on 19 December 2022. In March 2023, we had 10 filming days at locations in Telgárt (where Mikuláš Černák comes from), its surroundings and also in and around Bratislava. The production will continue this fall, “ producer Zuzana Mistríková told FNE.

The shooting is expected to wrap in December 2023 and the premiere is planned for May 2024.

Production Information:

Producer:

PubRes (Slovakia)

Coproducers:

Regia Civitas Production (Slovakia)

Europeana Production (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Jakub Kroner

Screenplay: Miro Šifra

DoP: Mário Ondriš

Edit: Michal Kondrla

Music: Dávid Kollár

Production designer: Erik Ivančík

Costume designer: Sandra Žigová

Makeup artist: Andrea Štrbová

Cast: Milan Ondrík, Dušan Cinkota, Gregor Hološka, Michal Kubovčík, Martin Nahálka, Anna Javorková, Rebeka Poláková, Martin Nahálka, Marek Fučík, Jozef Greguš, Ivo Tuli Vojtek, Petra Vajdová, Soňa Norisová, Matěj Hádek, Juraj Loj.