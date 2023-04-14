Slovak Film Week 2023 Announces Lineup

BRATISLAVA: The 9th edition of the Slovak Film Week , the annual showcase of domestic titles, will take place in Bratislava 17 - 23 April 2023. Unlike 2022, only the titles nominated for the main Sun in a Net National Award will be screened this year.

Although as many as 48 Slovak films premiered in 2022 (27 feature films, 18 documentaries and three animated films), the organisers had to reduce the number of screenings due to space limitations caused by last year's fire in the Lumière Cinema.

As a bonus screening, Juraj Jakubisko's film Sitting on a Branch, Enjoying Myself / Sedím na konári a je mi dobre (1989) will be part of the programme. Laco Kraus, the 2023 recipient of the Sun in the Network for exceptional contribution to Slovak audiovisual culture, participated in the film as cameraman.

The Slovak Film Week is also an important platform for public discussions and reflection on Slovak film production. Panel discussions on documentaries, feature and animated films, and other accompanying programmes will remain as part of the showcase.

This event is organised by the Slovak Film Institute in cooperation with the Lumière Cinema, the Slovak National Gallery, the Academy of Performing Arts and the Central European House of Photography.

FEATURE FILMS:

Goldilocks and the Glorious Losers / Čierne na bielom koni (Slovakia)

Directed by Rasťo Boroš

Produced by LIPSTICK

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Kult Minor, RTVS

Victim / Obeť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)

Directed by Michal Blaško

Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce

Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions

The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy (Slovakia, Czech Republic, North Macedonia)

Directed by Ivo Trajkov

Produced by ARINA

Coproduced by i/o post, Story Scope, TOMAJA, RTVS

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, RTVS

DOCUMENTARIES:

Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of The Beatles / Dežo Hoffmann – fotograf Beatles (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Patrik Lančarič

Produced by Trigon Production

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, the Slovak Film Institute

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

The Countdown - The Last Film of Ivan Palúch / Odpočítavanie – posledný film Ivana Palúcha (Slovakia)

Directed by Martin Palúch

Produced by Filmpark production

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, the Slovak Film Institute

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

±90 (Slovakia)

Directed by Marek Kuboš

Produced by PSYCHÉ film

Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, the Slovak Film Institute

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

ANIMATED FILMS:

Milosť / Mercy (Slovakia), Short animated film

Directed by Ivana Laučíková

Journey to Yourland / Tvojazem (Slovakia, Belgium, Czech Republic)

Directed by Peter Budinský

Produced by BFILM

Coproduced by Plutoon, THE PACK, BFILM.cz , Radio and Television Slovakia

Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the MEDIA Programme, the Bratislava region, the Czech Film Fund, screen.brussels.

The Websters Movie / Websterovci vo filme (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Katarína Kerekesová

Produced by Fool Moon

Coproduced by 13ka, Progressive FX, RTVS, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

SPECIAL SCREENING:

Sitting on a Branch, Enjoying Myself / Sedím na konári a je mi dobre (1989)

Directed by Juraj Jakubisko