Slovak Film Week 2023 Announces Lineup

Although as many as 48 Slovak films premiered in 2022 (27 feature films, 18 documentaries and three animated films), the organisers had to reduce the number of screenings due to space limitations caused by last year's fire in the Lumière Cinema.
As a bonus screening, Juraj Jakubisko's film Sitting on a Branch, Enjoying Myself / Sedím na konári a je mi dobre (1989) will be part of the programme. Laco Kraus, the 2023 recipient of the Sun in the Network for exceptional contribution to Slovak audiovisual culture, participated in the film as cameraman.
The Slovak Film Week is also an important platform for public discussions and reflection on Slovak film production. Panel discussions on documentaries, feature and animated films, and other accompanying programmes will remain as part of the showcase.
This event is organised by the Slovak Film Institute in cooperation with the Lumière Cinema, the Slovak National Gallery, the Academy of Performing Arts and the Central European House of Photography.
FEATURE FILMS:
Goldilocks and the Glorious Losers / Čierne na bielom koni (Slovakia)
Directed by Rasťo Boroš
Produced by LIPSTICK
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Kult Minor, RTVS
Victim / Obeť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
Directed by Michal Blaško
Produced by nutprodukcia, nutprodukce
Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech Television, RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, Eurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions
The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy (Slovakia, Czech Republic, North Macedonia)
Directed by Ivo Trajkov
Produced by ARINA
Coproduced by i/o post, Story Scope, TOMAJA, RTVS
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, RTVS
DOCUMENTARIES:
Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of The Beatles / Dežo Hoffmann – fotograf Beatles (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Patrik Lančarič
Produced by Trigon Production
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, the Slovak Film Institute
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
The Countdown - The Last Film of Ivan Palúch / Odpočítavanie – posledný film Ivana Palúcha (Slovakia)
Directed by Martin Palúch
Produced by Filmpark production
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, the Slovak Film Institute
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
±90 (Slovakia)
Directed by Marek Kuboš
Produced by PSYCHÉ film
Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, the Slovak Film Institute
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
ANIMATED FILMS:
Milosť / Mercy (Slovakia), Short animated film
Directed by Ivana Laučíková
Journey to Yourland / Tvojazem (Slovakia, Belgium, Czech Republic)
Directed by Peter Budinský
Produced by BFILM
Coproduced by Plutoon, THE PACK, BFILM.cz , Radio and Television Slovakia
Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the MEDIA Programme, the Bratislava region, the Czech Film Fund, screen.brussels.
The Websters Movie / Websterovci vo filme (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Katarína Kerekesová
Produced by Fool Moon
Coproduced by 13ka, Progressive FX, RTVS, the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund
SPECIAL SCREENING:
Sitting on a Branch, Enjoying Myself / Sedím na konári a je mi dobre (1989)
Directed by Juraj Jakubisko