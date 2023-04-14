14-04-2023

Slovak Film Week 2023 Announces Lineup

    Slovak Film Week Panel discussion Slovak Film Week Panel discussion credit: Miro Nôta

    BRATISLAVA: The 9th edition of the Slovak Film Week, the annual showcase of domestic titles, will take place in Bratislava 17 - 23 April 2023. Unlike 2022, only the titles nominated for the main Sun in a Net National Award will be screened this year.

    Although as many as 48 Slovak films premiered in 2022 (27 feature films, 18 documentaries and three animated films), the organisers had to reduce the number of screenings due to space limitations caused by last year's fire in the Lumière Cinema.

    As a bonus screening, Juraj Jakubisko's film Sitting on a Branch, Enjoying Myself / Sedím na konári a je mi dobre (1989) will be part of the programme. Laco Kraus, the 2023 recipient of the Sun in the Network for exceptional contribution to Slovak audiovisual culture, participated in the film as cameraman.

    The Slovak Film Week is also an important platform for public discussions and reflection on Slovak film production. Panel discussions on documentaries, feature and animated films, and other accompanying programmes will remain as part of the showcase.

    This event is organised by the Slovak Film Institute in cooperation with the Lumière Cinema, the Slovak National Gallery, the Academy of Performing Arts and the Central European House of Photography.

    FEATURE FILMS:

    Goldilocks and the Glorious Losers / Čierne na bielom koni (Slovakia)
    Directed by Rasťo Boroš
    Produced by LIPSTICK
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual FundKult MinorRTVS

    Victim / Obeť (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany)
    Piargy by Ivo Trajkov, photo: Mayo HircDirected by Michal Blaško
    Produced by nutprodukcianutprodukce
    Coproduced by Electric Sheep, the Czech TelevisionRTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film FundEurimages, the Hamburg Film Fund, the German Federal Film Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA Programme, the South Moravian Film Fund, the Stecký and Pilsen Regions

    The Ballad of Piargy / Piargy (Slovakia, Czech Republic, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Ivo Trajkov
    Produced by ARINA
    Coproduced by i/o post, Story Scope, TOMAJA, RTVS
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund, the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak RepublicRTVS

    DOCUMENTARIES:

    Dezo Hoffmann – Photographer of The Beatles / Dežo Hoffmann – fotograf Beatles (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Patrik Lančarič
    Produced by Trigon Production
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, the Slovak Film Institute
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund 

    The Countdown - The Last Film of Ivan Palúch / Odpočítavanie – posledný film Ivana Palúcha (Slovakia)
    Directed by Martin Palúch
    Produced by Filmpark production
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, the Slovak Film Institute
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

    ±90 (Slovakia)
    Directed by Marek Kuboš
    Produced by PSYCHÉ film
    Coproduced by the Radio and Television of Slovakia, the Slovak Film Institute
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund 

    ANIMATED FILMS:

    Milosť / Mercy (Slovakia), Short animated film
    Directed by Ivana Laučíková

    Journey to Yourland / Tvojazem (Slovakia, Belgium, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Peter Budinský
    Produced by BFILM
    Coproduced by Plutoon,  THE PACK, BFILM.cz Radio and Television Slovakia
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the MEDIA Programme, the Bratislava region, the Czech Film Fundscreen.brussels

    The Websters Movie / Websterovci vo filme (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Katarína Kerekesová
    Produced by Fool Moon
    Coproduced by 13kaProgressive FXRTVS, the Czech Television
    Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

    SPECIAL SCREENING:

    Sitting on a Branch, Enjoying Myself / Sedím na konári a je mi dobre (1989)
    Directed by Juraj Jakubisko

