PIESTANY: The documentary workshop Dox in Vitro is inviting young producers and documentary directors from Central Europe to apply to its 2023 edition, which will take place in Piestany, Slovakia on 10 and 11 September 2023.

The workshop will focus on the development of documentaries under the guidance of experienced tutors and emphasise the role and need of coproductions in today's documentary sector.

The deadline is 15 August 2023 for projects and 29 August 2023 without project (as participant in the workshop).

Dox In Vitro is co-organised by IFF Cinematik Piešťany and Creative Europe Desk Slovakia.

Click HERE for the press release.