FESTIVALS: Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2023 Announces Winners

ŽILINA: The Swiss production Armat directed by Elodie Dermange received the award for Best Animated Short at the 16th edition of the Fest Anča International Animation Festival , which took place in Žilina 29 June - 2 July 2023. The only Slovak multimedia festival focused on animated films primarily for adult audiences was centred this year on the theme of Utopias.

The festival screened almost 230 films, of which 33 were in the main competition. As usual, apart from the international and student films competition, the festival organised competitions for music videos, short films for children and Slovak short films.

The rich accompanying programme also included the 2nd Student Forum, a unique platform for European animation schools.

The Fest Anča International Animation Festival 2023 is financially supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the LITA Fund.

WINNERS:

Best Animated Short:

Armat (Switzerland)

Directed by Elodie Dermange

Animated Short – Special Mention:

In the Big Yard Inside the Teeny-Weeny Pocket (Japan)

Directed by Yoko Yuki

Best Student Animated Short:

Balaclava (Belgium)

Directed by Youri Orekhoff

Student Animated Short – Special Mention:

Cufufu (Estonia)

Directed by Bruno Quast

Best Animated Music Video:

Ezequiel Torres for No Lullaby (Argentina)

Animated Music Video – Special Mention:

Sofiia Melnyk for Mariupol. A Hundred Nights (Ukraine)

Best Slovak Animated Short:

Doubt (Czech Republic)

Directed by Adela Križovenská

Slovak Animated Short – Special Mention:

My Name Is Edgar and I Have a Cow (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Filip Diviak

Best Animated Short for Children:

Pond (Switzerland)

Directed by Lena Von Döhren, Eva Rust