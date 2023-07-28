FNE at Venice 2023: Ivan Ostrochovský and Pavol Pekarčík’s Photophobia Selected for Venice’s Giornate degli Autori

BRATISLAVA: The documentary Photophobia directed by Ivan Ostrochovský and Pavol Pekarčík will have its world premiere in the Special Events programme of the 20th Giornate degli Autori, which will be held 30 August – 9 September 2023 alongside the 80th Venice Film Festival . The film is a coproduction between Slovakia, Czech Republic and Ukraine.

Ivan Ostrochovský and Pavol Pekarčík went to Ukraine with humanitarian aid in the spring of 2022 and spent four months filming. Photophobia follows twelve-year-old Niki and his family, who come to a metro station in Kharkiv to hide from the bombing while their house was being destroyed.

The film was produced by Slovak Punkchart films and Czech Cinémotif Films in coproduction with the Radio and Television of Slovakia, Arthouse Traffic (Ukraine) and the Czech Television with support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund and the Ministry of Culture of the Slovak Republic.