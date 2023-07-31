BOX OFFICE: Attendance in Slovak Cinemas Increased by 10.71% in First Half of 2023

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak/Czech comedy Invalid by Jonáš Karásek was the most attended title in Slovak cinemas in the first half of 2023. The total box office exceeded the box office of the entire year 2021.

With 189,615 admissions, Invalid surpassed blockbusters such as Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (187,569 admissions) and Avatar: The Way of Water (186,060 admissions).

Invalid was produced by Slovakia‘s AZYL Production in coproduction with RTVS, HomeMedia and Czech CinemArt.

The second place in the ranking of the most attended Slovak films was taken by historical drama The Chambermaid / Slúžka by Mariana Čengel Solčanská, produced by Slovakia’s Bright Sight Pictures in coproduction with CINEART TV Prague and the Czech Television, with 32,575 admissions. The Slovak/Czech comedy Villa Lucia by Michal Kollár, produced by KFS production in coproduction with TV JOJ and Mindset pictures, ranked third with 15,388 admissions.

According to the Union of the Slovak Distributors, 2,322,814 viewers visited Slovak cinemas in the first half of 2023. The total gross profit for 95,426 screenings was 16,242,997 EUR in the first half of 2023, far ahead of the pandemic year 2021 when the total box office was only 12,351,764 EUR.