Vladimír Buriánek Appointed Head of Slovak Audiovisual Fund

BRATISLAVA: Chief producer Vladimír Buriánek was elected by the board of the Slovak Audiovisual Fund as the new director of the Fund after the public hearing of two candidates on 16 October 2023.

The elections were held two months after Peter Badač had been dismissed as director after six months in office.

Vladimír Buriánek, who was elected for a five-year term, studied Production at the Theatre Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava from 1985 to 1989. In 2009 he received his PhD degree at the Film Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts.

After graduation he worked until 1992 at the Slovak Film Production Studio as a deputy head of production. From 1997 to 2010 he worked as a chief producer at Maya production company. Since 2011 he has been working at RTVS, first as the director of the Jednotka broadcasting circuit, and since 2013 as the head of the department of own television production.