PRODUCTION: Martina Buchelová Wraps Shooting Slovak/Czech Debut Lover, Not a Fighter

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Martina Buchelová’s debut feature Lover, Not a Fighter / Milovník, nie bojovník has wrapped filming and will enter postproduction soon. This romantic tragicomedy is produced by Slovak´s NINJA film in coproduction with Czech‘s Unit+Sofa and the Radio and Television Slovakia .

The film tells the story of 20 years old Andrei (played by Adam Kubala), who is an alcoholic and lives with his grandmother. When he meets Miša (Michaela Kostková), the daughter of a conspiracy enthusiast, they find interest in each other and their fight for their tender love in this crazy world begins.

The cast includes actors and non-actors from Slovakia and the Czech Republic: František Beleš, Jaroslav Vojtek, Marián Mitaš, Jaroslava Pokorná, Mia Sofia Arpášová, Adam Burčík and Simona Lewandovska.

“The film is not only the debut of Martina Buchelová, but also of the production company NINJA film. We believe that the film will bring a fresh perspective of our generation and its kind humour will lighten these chaos-ridden times," producer Michaela Kaliská from NINJA film told FNE. Erika Paulinská is also producer from NINJA film. Julie Markova Žáčková is Czech coproducer (Unit+Sofa).

The estimated budget of 476,000EUR was supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund and the Czech Film Fund.

The production took place in Bratislava and its surroundings, and it was divided into two phases: 20 days of filming in June 2023 and seven days that were shot in September 2023.

The completion of the film is planned for the spring/summer of 2024.

Continental Film will be distributing the film in Slovakia, while Aerofilms will release it in the Czech Republic.

Production Information:

Producer:

NINJA film (Slovakia)

Michaela Kaliská:

Coproducers:

Unit+Sofa (Czech Republic)

Radio and Television Slovakia

Credits:

Story, screenplay, director: Martina Buchelová

DoP: Adam Mach

Sound designer: Ivan Ďurkech

Set designer: Frederika Brodzianska

Costume designer: Vojtech Hanyš

Editor: Katarína Pavelková

Cast: Adam Kubala, Michaela Kostková, František Beleš, Jaroslav Vojtek, Marián Mitaš, Jaroslava Pokorná, Mia Sofia Arpášová, Adam Burčík, Simona Lewandovska