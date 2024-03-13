Visegrad Film Forum 2024 Kicks Off in Bratislava

BRATISLAVA: The 11th edition of the Visegrad Film Forum ( VFF ) will bring world-renowned filmmakers to Bratislava from 13 to 16 March 2024.

Guests Mascha Halberstad, Éric Toledano, Peter Suschitzky, Rúnar Rúnarsson, José Luis Alcaine and Tariq Anwar will address, in their meetings with students, questions like “What goes into the making of a film?” and “What are the trends in contemporary cinematography?,” among others.

As usual, VFF will also present films by students from partner film schools: ELTE in Budapest, UTB in Zlín, Lodz Film School and VŠMU in Bratislava.

VFF is hosted by the Film and Television School of the Academy of Performing Arts in Bratislava and Kino Lumiére.

The Visegrad Film Forum is organised by Boiler, o.z., in collaboration with the Film and Television Faculty, Academy of Performing Arts Bratislava and FEBIOFEST Bratislava IFF. The Slovak Audiovisual Fund is supporting the event.

