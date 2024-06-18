Apply for DOX IN VITRO 2024

PIEŠT’ANY: Apply for the 15th edition of the international seminar and workshop DOX IN VITRO , which will be held in Piešt’any, Slovakia 8 – 9 September 2024.

DOX IN VITRO is aimed at young producers and documentary filmmakers who will be introduced to the „real world“ of the European film market and documentary films.

The workshop will focus on the development of documentaries “in the test tube” under the guidance of experienced tutors and will emphasise the role of and need for coproductions in today’s documentary sector.

DOX IN VITRO is organised by Creative Europe MEDIA and the International Film Festival Cinematik (10 – 15 September 2024) with support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

