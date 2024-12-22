IFF ART FILM Košice 2025 Launches Call for Submissions

KOŠICE: The IFF ART FILM Košice has opened submissions for its 31st edition to be held 20 – 27 June 2025.

The festival has three competition sections: International Competition of Feature Films, International Competition of Short Films, and International Competition of Central and Eastern European Films, as well as 10 sidebar sections. In all, over 130 films will be screened.

The International Competition of Feature Films is intended for films by directors who have just shot their first, second or third film. These films should be over 60-minutes long.

The International Competition of Short Films is welcoming fiction, documentary, animation, experimental films up to 30 minutes of length.

The International Competition of Films from Central and Eastern Europe requires no distinction as to the type of the film.

The ART FILM IFF has been held in the Slovak Republic since 1993. It first began to be held in Trenčianske Teplice, later also in Trenčín. Since 2016, it has continued in Košice.

Click HERE to submit your film or for find more information.