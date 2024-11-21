PRODUCTION: Marko Škop Shoots Slovak/Czech Drama Anna

BRATISLAVA: The acclaimed Slovak director Marko Škop is currently in production with his psychological drama Anna. His third feature film, which is a Slovak/Czech coproduction, tells the story of a 30-year-old neurologist, who lives in one apartment with her mother.

Their complicated relationship, marked by her mother's unhealthy manipulation, is destroying Anna. Being the daughter of a woman incapable of loving her child has deprived her of the ability to experience authentic and loving relationships, not only with others but also with herself. When she meets a terminally ill patient and his loving wife, she encounters a love that fundamentally changes her life.

Jana Kovalčiková, Ingrid Timková and Rebeka Poláková play the main characters.

Marko Škop penned the script together with Zuzana Liová, and he is also the producer of the film through Slovak Artileria. Alice Tabery of Czech Cinepoint is the other producer of the film, while the Slovak Radio and Television is coproducing.

The Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund and the Slovak Radio and Television are supporting the project.

„The filming began on 14 October 12024. A total of 30 shooting days are scheduled until the end of December 2024, on locations in Bratislava and the surrounding areas,“ Marko Škop told FNE.

The completion and release of the film are planned for 2025.

Production Information:

Producers:

Artileria (Slovakia)

Marko Škop: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Cinepoint (Czech Republic)

Alice Tabery: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Slovak Radio and Television (Slovakia)

Credits:

Director: Marko Škop

Screenwriters: Marko Škop, Zuzana Liová

DoP: Ján Meliš

Set designer: Michal Lošonský

Costume designer: Erika Gadus

Make-up artist: Zuzana Zvonar

Sound design: Jan Čeněk

Production manager: Michaela Jelenek

Cast: Jana Kovalčiková, Ingrid Timková, Rebeka Poláková