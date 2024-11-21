21-11-2024

PRODUCTION: Marko Škop Shoots Slovak/Czech Drama Anna

By
    Anna by Marko Škop Anna by Marko Škop credit: Artileria

    BRATISLAVA: The acclaimed Slovak director Marko Škop is currently in production with his psychological drama Anna. His third feature film, which is a Slovak/Czech coproduction, tells the story of a 30-year-old neurologist, who lives in one apartment with her mother.

    Their complicated relationship, marked by her mother's unhealthy manipulation, is destroying Anna. Being the daughter of a woman incapable of loving her child has deprived her of the ability to experience authentic and loving relationships, not only with others but also with herself. When she meets a terminally ill patient and his loving wife, she encounters a love that fundamentally changes her life.

    Jana Kovalčiková, Ingrid Timková and Rebeka Poláková play the main characters.

    Marko Škop penned the script together with Zuzana Liová, and he is also the producer of the film through Slovak Artileria. Alice Tabery of Czech Cinepoint is the other producer of the film, while the Slovak Radio and Television is coproducing.

    The Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund and the Slovak Radio and Television are supporting the project.

    „The filming began on 14 October 12024. A total of 30 shooting days are scheduled until the end of December 2024, on locations in Bratislava and the surrounding areas,“ Marko Škop told FNE.

    The completion and release of the film are planned for 2025.

    Production Information:

    Producers:
    Artileria     (Slovakia)
    Marko Škop: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
    Cinepoint (Czech Republic)
    Alice Tabery: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    Coproducer:
    Slovak Radio and Television  (Slovakia)

    Credits:
    Director: Marko Škop
    Screenwriters: Marko Škop, Zuzana Liová
    DoP: Ján Meliš
    Set designer: Michal Lošonský
    Costume designer: Erika Gadus
    Make-up artist: Zuzana Zvonar
    Sound design: Jan Čeněk
    Production manager: Michaela Jelenek
    Cast: Jana Kovalčiková, Ingrid Timková, Rebeka Poláková

    Published in Slovakia

    Latest from Zuzana Točíková Vojteková

    Related items

    More in this category:« Slovak Queer Film Festival 2024 Starts in Bratislava