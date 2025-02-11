BOX OFFICE: Černák Breaks Historical Opening Record in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA: The highly anticipated sequel about the infamous Slovak underworld boss Černák has become a box office sensation in Slovakia. The film directed by Jakub Kroner shattered the historical records with 133,406 admissions and 1,060,787 EUR gross during its opening weekend.

After its second weekend, Černák remains at the top of the Slovak box office with 254, 949 viewers and 2,058,733 EUR.

Černák was produced by PubRes in coproduction with Regia Civitas Production and Europeana Production. It was released by CinemArt SK on 30 January 2025.

The interest in the crime story from the 1990s surpassed even Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, the first part of the Černák´s story, MIKI, directed by Jakub Kroner and produced by the same team as Černák, as well as the political thriller Scumbag / Sviňa directed and produced by Mariana Čengel Solčanská and Rudolf Biermann, produced by CinemArt SK, Czech IN Film Praha and Magic Seven Slovakia, and released by CinemArt SK.

In 2024, Slovak cinemas recorded a total of 5,435,556 admissions, marking an 8.33% increase compared to 2023. However, the attendance remains 16.75% lower than in 2019. The total box office revenue for 224,203 screenings reached 38,663,404 EUR.

Domestic productions experienced major success, drawing 1,498,508 viewers. The most-watched Slovak films were MIKI, which ranked second in the overall Top Ten with 378,694 admissions and 2,920,286 EUR gross, followed by Kavej directed by Lukáš Zednikovič, and produced by noemo and Continental film with 290,640 admissions and 1,957,275 EUR gross, and We're Going to Team Building / Jedeme na teambuilding directed by Zuzana Marianková, which was ranked fifth with 250,331 admissions and 1,853,818 EUR gross.

We're Going to Team Building was produced by Angry Tiger and Cinetim from Slovakia, coproduced by HomeMedia production, Sunrise Studio and Cinetech from Slovakia together with CinemArt, and released by Itafilm.