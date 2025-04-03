FNE at Febiofest Bratislava 2025: Sixteen Work in Progress Projects Showcased at Bratislava Industry Days

BRATISLAVA: Sixteen projects were showcased at the Works in Progress session during Bratislava Industry Days at the 32nd International Film Festival Febiofest Bratislava (19 - 25 March 2025).

The documentary poem Seablindness / Prístavy directed by Tereza Smetanová, which is currently in postproduction, was awarded the Best Febio Pitch Award.

The Works in Progress presentations took place over both days this year. In this edition, among the 16 projects and in addition to Slovak coproductions, there were also films from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Ukraine, in various stages of production.

WORK IN PROGRESS PROJECTS SHOWCASED AT BRATISLAVA INDUSTRY DAYS 2025:

Projects in Development:

A Walk in Nature / Prechádzka prírodou (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Matej Mihályi

A Walk in Nature is an animated short sci-fi dramedy. A long time ago, a natural disaster struck that forced humanity to construct a high-tech city underground. This city has an artificial plant factory, where everyone works together to recreate the nature they have lost. Everyone, that is, except for Jozef, who daydreams about living freely away from the machines. After accidentally transporting himself to the surface, he embarks on an epic quest to create the one thing that nature doesn’t provide: a cigarette.

The film is produced by UMPRUM (Czech Republic) and coproduced by Worst Films (Slovakia).

“The film is an 8 minutes 2D digital animation aimed for young adults. The estimated release is 2027. We are looking for collaborators, coproducers, distributors, sales agents and festivals,” producer Michaela Mihályi and director Matej Mihályi said.

Against the Grain / Pod prąd (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Trzaska

What happens when nail specialist Gaba, trapped in beauty salon gossip and her working-class life, meets Zocha, a radical feminist from a wealthy family? From a fierce fight to a difficult love story, Against the Grain will portray young women seeking personal freedom and a way to escape a future prescribed for them by their families. There is abundant extreme energy punk and humour when the character’s worlds clash, in the very gloomy yet beautiful city of Łódź.

This dramedy is produced by Zygizaga Films (Poland) and coproduced by No Escape (Norway).

“We are still in development. I am currently correcting the script and looking for locations,” said director Katarzyna Trzaska.

“We are looking for coproducers, sales and festivals, and also for some development co-funding,” producer Joanna Olichwer from No Escape added.

Prometea (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Kristína Žilinčárová

This long documentary essay tells the story of Prometea, the very first clone of a horse. Through the practice of equine cloning, the eponymic documentary essay examines how people cope with death: accepting, suffering, or evading its finality. The film presents the story of a polo player whose best horse died suddenly in his prime. While most equestrians push through their loss without hope or desire for resurrection, he now has over a hundred clones. Prometea explores the tender, slightly archaic bond between humans and horses, and offers a reflection on mortality at a time when the technology to counteract it no longer seems sci-fi.

The film is produced by NINJA FILM (Slovakia) and coproduced by CLAW (Czech Republic).

“We are in early development, and we are focusing on literary development and working on the teaser to bring the visual side of the film to life, as it combines archives, real footage and deep fakes. So far, we have received development support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund. The estimated release date is April 2026. We are mainly looking for coproducers, and as the doors are naturally open in the countries of the shooting (Italy and Argentina), we are also open to any kind of partnership with everyone who would like to join,“ said Michaela Kaliská from NINJA FILM.

Soft Hours / Puha órák (Slovakia, Hungary, French)

Directed by Anna Gyimesiin

This psychological drama tells the story of Ilona, a woman in her late fifties whose son, Tóbiás, disappeared ten years ago. When her ex-husband becomes a father again, her longing for Tóbiás resurfaces. She becomes fixated on Leon, a young amusement park worker, and pays him to play the role of her son. Their arrangement evolves into an intense dependency. As their relationship grows increasingly obsessive, Ilona realises she must break free not just from Leon, but from the hope of Tóbiás’ return, and allow herself to finally grieve and move forward.

The film is produced by HITCHHIKER Cinema, Kino Alfa and Kometa Films.

“The project is in advanced development, being prepared as a Slovak/Hungarian/French coproduction supported so far by the KULT MINOR fund in Slovakia. We also decided to seek for additional coproducers in other countries, which is our main mission right now,” said Barbara Janišová Feglová from HITCHHIKER Cinema.

Dreaming Differences / Rozdiely snívania (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Kateřina Hroníková

This debut feature tells the story of Petr (50), a post office manager who loses his job as post offices shut down. Disoriented by a tech-driven world, and hoping to improve his chances of finding new work, he undergoes the Rouse procedure to remove his need for sleep. But then he meets Ema (45), who treasures sleep as her escape. Petr is her first intimate connection since losing her husband years ago. As they grow closer, Ema remains tied to her past, while Petr learns that a sleepless life offers no rest or escape from his struggles.

The film is produced by Slovak´s Murmur Films and coproduced by Czech´s EMBODY VISION.

“Kateřina´s short films were screened at multiple international festivals. For her feature debut there is a third draft of the script coming under the guidance of our dramaturgist Mária Ridzoňová Ferenčuhová, and we are here looking for industry platforms and also for coproducers from any EU country. As the film is set in 2070 and actors will speak in English as well as their native languages, we are also open to creative collaborations and actors, because it’s ok to have some kind of accent in English,” said producer Nataša Jurčová Findrová from Murmur Films.

Curtain / Zavisa / Завіса (Ukraine)

Directed by Valeria Sochyvets

In 2024, Łódź, Ukrainian violinist Arina (29) plays in the Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of her longtime partner, Denys (33). After qualifying for the Vienna Classic Violin Competition, she struggles between her toxic, controlling relationship, and her dream of a solo career. Denys is indifferent to her success and involved with a younger woman. In Vienna, Arina excels, forming a bond with accompanist Filip. Returning to Łódź, she ends things with Denys. As air raid sirens wail and Russian bombs fall on Poland, Arina steps into an uncertain but free future.

The film is produced by Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema in coproduction with Polish Lumisenta.

“During New Horizons Studio+ forum we met our future Polish coproducer, so we are applying for the Polish Film Institute. We are in early development, so we will just continue to cover our development journey for the next year for sure. Unfortunately we don't have financial possibilities in Ukraine, so we are exploring alternative ways to realise this film. We are looking for coproducers, sales agents and potential funding,“ said Inna Lastochkina from Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema.

Hardsub / Vshyti subtytry (Ukraine, Germany, Poland)

Directed by Novruz Hikmet

This drama tells the story of Amir, an immigrant who has been living in Ukraine for a long time, and works as a translator. He is trying to save his relationship with his little daughter after a complicated divorce. Experiencing an identity crisis, he is lost in a whirl of one-night stands and parties. Anticipating war, his ex-wife is taking their daughter to Europe. Amir is forced to a speedy decision: should he stay, go back to his motherland, or become an immigrant all over again.

The film is produced by Contemporary Ukrainian Cinema and coproduced by Germany’s Plotlessfilm.

“The estimate shooting is going to be in the spring of 2026. There is a script that we are eager to share. Novruz has scouted most of the locations, made the casting and chose head offs. We are here looking for the fourth coproduction partner, sales agents, distributors, and festivals,” said Julian Gerchow from Plotlessfilm.

Projects in Production:

Animals of the East / Zvieratá východu (Slovakia)

Directed by Anna Ďurišíková, Andrej Kolenčík

This poetic, coming-of-age documentary tells the story of Blanka, who has been rescuing animals since she was little. She shared her bed with an orphaned lamb, and took an abused cow to care for in her family’s backyard without hesitation. In Zemplínska Široká village she has enthused other children, and together they run a sanctuary for abused and injured “farmed” animals that can now live a free life and grow old peacefully. Blanka and the kids have to deal with a lack of understanding and narrow-minded legislation. Fortunately, they have each other and they create a sanctuary not only for animals but also for people.

The film is produced by Slovakia’s Admiral Films and coproduced by the Slovak Television and Radio.

“Our primary target audience are young people from 12 to 16 years old. The main topic is the love and the inseparable relationship between humans and animals,” said director and producer Andrej Kolenčík.

Inside / Vo vnútri (Slovakia)

Directed by Dorota Vlnová

Inside is a short film that offers a glimpse into the lives of women who have experienced abortion. Fragments of their testimonies are transformed into a poem that conveys their thoughts, emotions and fears. Flowers are used to symbolise both women and reproductive organs as such. Abstract visual sequences, combined with archival footage and the poem, reveal the women’s inner world, while the soundscape represents the outside world and the societal pressures these women face. The film aims to create a safe space for contemplation, as well as empathy.

The film is produced by Slovakia’s HITCHHIKER Cinema.

“Right now we are somewhere between late development and early production, because we´ve got production support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund in December 2024, and at the same time we were selected for the European Short Pitch Development Programme (January - June 2025), where we are still developing the script. The shooting will start in the summer of 2025, but it will be just micro-details of the flowers, so the main part will be the editing and the whole postproduction process that will take place in the autumn and winter of 2025. We are looking for coproducers, sales agents, festivals, distributors, VOD platforms, and broadcasters,” said producer Roman Pivovarník from HITCHHIKER Cinema.

Projects in Postproduction:

Duchoň (Slovakia)

Directed by Peter Bebjak

This biopic, which tells the story of Karol Duchoň, begins during the filming of a New Year’s Eve programme on television in 1984, and a man who not long ago had the world at his feet has his whole life flash before his eyes in just one night. We see a boy from the country being given the opportunity to play in Western clubs, and becoming a true pop icon of the era. The most renowned composers and lyricists in Slovakia wrote for him, he won prizes at leading competitions, and many international tours came his way. But his huge success is also beginning to awaken his inner demons.

The film is produced by D.N.A. Production. (Slovakia) and D.N.A. Production (Czech Republic).

“We are now working on sound and picture postproduction. The premiere is planned for 21 July 2025,“ said Rasťo Šesták from D.N.A. Production.

Books Are Our Weapons (Hungary)

Directed by Máté Konkol

This hybrid, political coming-of-age film tells the story of Noémi and Péter, junior members of a student commune, who are seeking new ways of political participation and changing the world. As they participate in debates, reading circles, forums, choir, and social activities, they realise how difficult it is to fit in, both for a first-generation college girl who comes from a working-class family, and the hedonistic, try-hard middle-class boy. As they try to keep up with the commune, they unintentionally hold a mirror up to their fellows about theory and practice, feminism, democracy, and how the personal is political.

The film is produced by Balázs Zachar and coproduced by Máté Konkol.

“Right now we have a picture log cut, but we still need resources for sound postproduction. We would like to screen the film in the autumn of 2025 in some international festival. We are looking for possible partners for coproducing, and also a sales agent who will be open to join such an unconventional project,“ said producer Balázs Zachar.

The Consequences of Truth / Nikdy sa nevrátili (Slovakia, Czech Republic, USA)

Directed by Denis Dobrovoda

This biographical auteur-led documentary tells the story of Alfred Wetzler, a Slovak Jewish hero, who warned the world about the Nazi extermination machinery and helped save almost 150,000 lives. Yet, after the war, he was persecuted and erased from history by his own Communist government. The film uses a combination of never-before-seen archives and creative reenactments to reimagine a unique life that unfolded against the backdrop of two totalitarian regimes.

The film is produced by Slovakia’s Arinafilm in coproduction with Punk Film (Czech Republic) and Betsy Laikin.

“We finished production only last week and the film will also include some theatrical emotional reenactments with actors. During our long research we also found some unique recordings of Wetzler, which were not yet publicly seen,” said director Denis Dobrovoda.

”We will be able to show the film by the end of 2025. This is mostly an archive film, that's why it took us so long to find the right archives. We are lucky that we received two American funds (Claims Conference and Jewish Story Partners), which helped us to work with archives for so long, and we also received support from the Slovak Audiovisual Fund. The Slovak Television and Radio, the Czech Television are also on board,” said producer Silvia Panáková from Arinafilm.

Orla (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed byMarie Lukáčová

Orla is a short film combining live-action and animation. In a kingdom bound by hierarchy and surrounded by magical wilderness, young maiden Jasna stands against the tyrannical ruler, Volk. In his wrath, he banishes her to a treacherous journey to a land from which no one returns. Guided by courage, she finds an ally in Eagle, the forest guardian. Together, they seek to break the kingdom’s chains. Jasna’s journey reflects ecological and feminist themes, embracing acceptance and understanding. The visually daring form blends live-action with 2D/3D animation and musical sequences inspired by contemporary rap.

“Orla is made by multiple young artists, and it combines visual art with contemporary cinema. It was supported by the Czech Film Fund and the Slovak Audiovisual Fund. We are currently in the picture log stage, and the release is planned for the summer or autumn of 2025. We are looking for partnerships which could help us with financing, and we are also looking for sales agents, distributors, and festivals,” said Matej Sotník from guča films.

The film is produced by CLAW (Czech Republic) in coproduction with guča films (Slovakia).

Seablindness / Prístavy (Slovakia)

Directed by Tereza Smetanová

As 90-percent of everything we consume is shipped by boat, Seablindness explores the interstitial space of ports, where land meets the sea and capital is concentrated and distributed. Endless depos, hundreds of tons, gigantic ships. Yet patient observation reveals a different perspective: a child learns to swim in the shade of a crane, wild birds graze by container towers, young kayakers block the dock. On a journey along the varied edges, we intercept a night radio call of stuck seafarers. This documentary poem explores ecological anxiety but is not, however, about those who feel such anxiety, but rather for them.

The film is produced by the Film and Television Faculty (Slovakia) in coproduction with CinePunkt.

“We are working on the final touches, and we are looking for sales agents, festivals and other types of distribution which can help us to bring this film to a wider audience,“ said producer Tereza Tokárová from CinePunkt.

Wirbel (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Tomáš Hubáček

This future ecological drama tells the story of a burnt-out Martin, who discovers old maps, and the mysterious Agnes, who lives in an inherited house. Following her footsteps, he searches for the secret of Wirbel’s exiled inhabitants and the rituals that have protected the country for centuries from the awakening of forces that could irrevocably damage it.

The film is produced by Czech Mimesis Film and Slovak Sentimentalfilm.

“We are in the final stage of outline editing, so the picture log should be like within weeks. We would like to have a Czech and Slovak theatrical release by the end of 2025, hopefully following festival distribution and premiere. We are looking for coproducers who could help with the financing of the project, as well as for sales agents and festivals,” said producer Marek Urban from Sentimentalfilm.

Wasteland Chronicles / Zóny nikoho (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Viera Čákanyová, Lucia Kašová, Barbora Sliepková

Slovakia has 1,200 environmental burdens, of which 260 are critical. Wasteland Chronicles is a documentary by three female directors about the three biggest ecological disasters in Slovakia. A film about a country disoriented in its values and overwhelmed by dysfunctional bureaucracy, a country in love with short-term plans and false promises, a country incapable of taking a long-term view of its problems.

“We are currently editing the film, and Barbora has just finished her last shooting day. The picture log is planned for April 2025, and the release of the film is planned for the autumn of 2025 or the spring of 2026,” said producer Anna Mach Rumanová from Filmsomnia.

The film is produced by Slovak Filmsomnia and coproduced by Czech Cinémotif Films.

Click HERE to see the winners of IFF Febiofest Bratislava and the Bratislava Industry Days 2025.