OBITUARY: Slovak Writer, Scriptwriter and Dramaturg Peter Jaroš

BRATISLAVA: Acclaimed Slovak writer, scriptwriter and dramaturg Peter Jaroš, the author of the novel The Millennium Bee, which he converted into a script for the eponym film directed by Juraj Jakubisko in 1983, has died at 86.

Other well-known scripts written by him were for Pacho, the Thief of Hybe / Pacho, hybský zbojník (1975) directed by Martin Ťapák, and Jánošík (1963) directed by Paľo Bielik.

Jaroš studied Slovak and Russian literature at the Faculty of Arts of Comenius University in Bratislava from 1958 to 1962, and worked as an editor for the weekly publication Kultúrny život, before moving to the literary department of Czechoslovak Radio in Bratislava. From 1972 to 1990 he worked as a scriptwriter and chief story editor at the Slovak Film Studios in Bratislava’s Koliba.

After the Velvet Revolution in 1989, he was a freelance writer. From 1992 to 1994 he served as a member of the Parliament in the Slovak National Council. Later he became the artistic director of the independent film production company Trigon Production and worked at the National Literary Centre and at the National Centre for Culture.

He was awarded the Order of Ľudovít Štúr, 2nd Class, in 2000. Ten years later he received the Award of the Minister of Culture of the Slovak Republic, and in 2019, a Special Igric Award. In 2020, he was also honoured with the Association of Slovak Writers Award for Lifetime Achievement.